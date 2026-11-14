U.S. Existing-Home Sales Drop 5.5 Percent to 3.75 Million in October Amid 7.33 Percent Mortgage Rates

Existing-home sales fell 5.5 percent in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.75 million, marking the lowest level since August 2010 due to rising mortgage rates.

Existing-home sales in the United States fell sharply in October, dropping 5.5 percent from the previous month to reach a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.75 million. This decline, reported by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday, marks the weakest sales pace recorded since August 2010. The figure represents the largest monthly decrease observed since January, signaling a continued weakening in transaction volumes across the national housing sector.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had anticipated a more modest 3.8 percent decline, making the actual drop significantly more severe than forecasts suggested. The 8.8 percent annual decrease in sales stands as the biggest yearly drop since 2023. This data highlights the intensifying pressure on the housing market as rising mortgage rates squeeze potential buyers who are already navigating exceptionally high prices.

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The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 7.33 percent in October, according to Freddie Mac figures cited by the National Association of Realtors. This rate increased from 6.86 percent in September and stands significantly higher than the 6.25 percent rate recorded a year earlier. The further increase in borrowing costs last month poses a continued threat to upcoming sales activity and market stability.

October's completed sales largely reflect contracts that were signed in September, indicating that the market had already begun to cool before the most recent rate hikes took full effect. The further increase in borrowing costs last month threatens to weigh on coming sales activity. High borrowing costs remain a primary headwind for the industry as the sector attempts to find equilibrium.

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Prices offered buyers little respite during this period of economic tightening. The national median existing-home price rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier to reach $416,700. This figure maintains a high barrier to entry for many households and contributes to the stagnation in transaction volumes. The combination of high prices and expensive mortgages continues to limit buyer participation across the United States.

Inventory levels increased even as sales declined, creating a slight shift in market dynamics. There were 1.59 million homes available for sale at the end of October, which is up 1.3 percent from September and 4.6 percent higher than the previous year. This supply level represented 5.1 months of supply at the current sales pace.

This supply figure is higher than the 4.7 months recorded in September and the 4.4 months observed a year earlier. These changes suggest a gradual loosening of the inventory constraints that have long plagued the residential real estate sector. Sellers may be gaining slightly more leverage as the market adjusts to the new interest rate environment.

Sales fell across three of the four major regions in the United States, led by a 9.7 percent decline in the West. The South posted a 6.5 percent decrease, while Midwest sales dropped 3.2 percent during the same period. These regional declines underscore the nationwide nature of the current housing market slowdown.

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Sales in the Northeast were unchanged, providing a brief exception to the widespread downturn. The pullback extended across all price brackets, with single-family sales falling below year-earlier levels in every category. This widespread decline indicates that the housing downturn is not limited to specific income demographics.

Supplemental figures from the National Association of Realtors showed a 12.2 percent decline for homes priced between $500,000 and $750,000. The decline was 6.6 percent for homes costing more than $1 million. This data indicates that high-end markets are also feeling the strain from elevated borrowing costs and reduced purchasing power.

The sales pace being the weakest since August 2010 highlights the lingering effects of the financial crisis aftermath. That period was characterized by a housing market still struggling to recover from severe downturns. Comparing current conditions to that era emphasizes the severity of the current economic headwinds facing homebuyers and real estate professionals.

As borrowing costs remain elevated, the housing sector faces ongoing challenges. The data from October serves as a stark reminder of the sensitivity of the real estate market to interest rate fluctuations. Future trends will depend heavily on whether mortgage rates stabilize or continue their upward trajectory in the coming months.