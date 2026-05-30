U.S. Escalates Pressure on Iran with New Oil Sales Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on Iranian oil sales, aiming to cut off funds for Iran's military. The sanctions target eight ships and over 15 corporate entities involved in Iranian oil trade, including key Iranian entity Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company. The sanctions also target the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a new IRGC agency extorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on Iranian oil sales, aiming to cut off funds for Iran's military. Secretary Scott Bessent announced the measures as part of Operation Economic Fury , the financial aspect of Operation Epic Fury targeting Iran.

'We're escalating pressure on Iranian oil sales to deny the regime and its military financial resources to threaten U.S. allies,' Bessent stated. The sanctions target eight ships and over 15 corporate entities involved in Iranian oil trade, including companies from Hong Kong, Singapore, Qatar, the Marshall Islands, China, India, and the UAE. Key targets include Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company, the oil sales arm of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff.

Many sanctioned entities are fronts or provide shipping resources for Iran's military oil trade. The sanctions also target the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a new IRGC agency extorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

'PGSA's actions show Economic Fury's impact, leaving Iran desperate for cash,' Bessent said, warning of secondary sanctions for those complying with Iranian demands





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Iranian Oil Sales U.S. Sanctions Operation Economic Fury Iran's Military PGSA Strait Of Hormuz

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