U.S. Envoys Meet Putin in Moscow to Expand Peace Talks

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow to include European representatives in peace negotiations. This article covers the diplomatic strategy following the Abu Dhabi prisoner exchange talks.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday, November 12, 2026. They walked toward the meeting room with Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev to speak with President Vladimir Putin. This high-level encounter aims to restart momentum in peace efforts after stalled negotiations earlier in the year. The meeting follows two days of U.S.-mediated discussions between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Negotiations and Prisoner Exchange

The recent talks in Abu Dhabi marked the first direct discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officials in nine months. These sessions concluded on Wednesday with an agreement to conduct a large exchange of prisoners, although the exact number of individuals involved remains to be finalized. Despite this logistical achievement, the negotiations produced no visible breakthrough regarding the end of nearly five years of large-scale hostilities.

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The conflict began on February 24, 2022, following initial fighting that started in eastern Ukraine in 2014. While the prisoner swap represents a positive step, both sides remain far apart on their terms for accepting a broader settlement. Hopes were low for any significant diplomatic breakthrough in the UAE capital, as the path to peace appears increasingly complex.

Pushing for European Inclusion in Talks

Jared Kushner stated that a primary goal of the meeting with Vladimir Putin is to secure the Russian leader's blessing for European representatives to join the negotiations. The U.S. and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are seeking to have Europe appoint a single person to negotiate directly with Moscow. This structure aims to address broader security arrangements across the continent.

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Moscow currently opposes the involvement of European countries in direct negotiations. Russian officials complain that Europe is financing and supplying weaponry to Ukraine, viewing the continent as part of the problem holding up a deal. Some analysts suggest negotiators might grant Russia concessions on NATO strategy in return for peace, a possibility that has alarmed many European governments concerned about Russian conduct.

Zelenskyy's Strategic Timeline and Conditions

After concluding his meeting with Putin, Kushner and Witkoff flew to Dublin, Ireland. They met later that Thursday with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was attending a meeting of more than 40 European countries. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also participated in these discussions in Ireland. Zelenskyy emphasized that political changes could create a window of opportunity for a peace deal before 2027.

Zelenskyy noted that Democrats may take over the U.S. Congress in January following the U.S. midterm elections. He also cited upcoming votes in France next year as factors that could shift the political landscape in Europe. Despite the optimism about timing, Zelenskyy insisted that Ukraine will not surrender territory occupied by Russia in exchange for peace.

Ongoing Conflict and Military Impact

Fighting continues along the 1,200-kilometer front line, with negotiators warning that achieving peace will be a long process. Russia's larger army faces dogged Ukrainian resistance, while strategic bombing aims to deny civilians heat, light, and running water. Kyiv describes this as a weaponization of winter designed to sap public morale.

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Russia's Defense Ministry reported that air defenses downed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight. The ministry stated that Russian forces struck a drone-making plant in Kyiv and three facilities producing missile fuel and drone components near the Ukrainian capital. Additional strikes hit power substations in Zhytomyr and a bulk carrier heading to the Black Sea port of Odesa with cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Separately, a Russian military serviceman was killed in St. Petersburg early Thursday. Russia's Investigative Committee reported that his vehicle exploded, though they did not name the victim. The Fontanka news outlet identified the victim as a colonel, stating that an explosive device detonated as he drove off.