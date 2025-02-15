U.S. Envoy Sees Peace Plan for Ukraine and Russia in Days or Weeks

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg expressed optimism on Saturday that a peace plan could be formulated within days or weeks.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg expressed optimism on Saturday that a peace plan could be formulated within days or weeks. Speaking at a fringe event during the Munich Security Conference, Kellogg, a key negotiator in the recently tabled peace talks , stated, 'You got to give us a bit of breathing space and time, but when I say that, I'm not talking six months, I'm talking days and weeks.' He added, 'I'm on Trump time,' referencing U.S.

President Donald Trump's penchant for swift decision-making. Kellogg elaborated that the U.S. was pursuing a 'dual-track' approach to peace talks, engaging with Russia separately from Ukraine and its allies. He emphasized that both Ukraine and Europe must be integral parts of any peace negotiations. 'You've got to bring the allies with you,' Kellogg asserted. 'Are they going to play a part? Of course they are. You can't do it at the exclusion of anyone.'While acknowledging that Europe may not physically be present at the negotiating table, Kellogg stressed that the region's interests would be considered. When questioned about the requirements for a credible security guarantee for Ukraine, Kellogg admitted he couldn't provide specifics yet, stating, 'The answer right now is no.' He explained that his purpose at the conference was to gather insights from Ukraine and Europe, acknowledging that the U.S. sometimes 'looks only through their own lens.' Kellogg's remarks came amidst heightened interest in a potential peace deal following President Trump's recent phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While initially suggesting a bilateral deal between Washington and Moscow, Trump later indicated that Zelenskyy, along with 'a lot of other people,' would be involved. However, concerns persist regarding Europe's inclusion in the negotiations. Top EU officials have maintained that any peace agreement must involve European participation, given the close transatlantic ties. During a panel discussion at the conference, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković emphasized the need for a peace deal that safeguards Ukraine's territorial integrity, asserting that excluding Europe would be 'politically unacceptable.' Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir echoed these sentiments, expressing a sense of uncertainty within Europe regarding the new U.S. administration's intentions, stating, 'People are still not sure what the U.S. wants to do.'





