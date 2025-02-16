U.S. Edges Canada in Thriller at 4 Nations Face-Off

Dylan Larkin's go-ahead goal in the second period helped the United States defeat Canada 3-1 in a thrilling matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The game, filled with early brawls, hard hits, and top-tier talent, saw the U.S. outlast a determined Canadian squad.

The most anticipated matchup of the tournament lived up to its billing with intensity, fights, and a raucous Canadian crowd, but the Americans came out on top. The United States' Dylan Larkin scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, leading his team to a 3-1 victory over Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off . The game, played at a blistering pace with physicality throughout, saw three fights erupt within the first nine seconds.

From the fisticuffs off the opening faceoff to big hits from Charlie McAvoy on Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, the match was a testament to the rivalry between the two nations. Connor Hellebuyck made more than a few vital saves among his 24, demonstrating the U.S. could keep up with Canada's speed, skill, and talent in the first international event with the NHL's best players in nearly a decade. The sellout crowd of 21,105 at Bell Centre was a mix of passionate fans, many loudly booing throughout the pregame rendition of the U.S. anthem. This tension spilled onto the ice as soon as the puck dropped. American power forward Matthew Tkachuk challenged Brandon Hagel to a fight, and the Canadian winger accepted two seconds in. Brother Brady Tkachuk followed suit with Sam Bennett on the next faceoff just three seconds later. U.S. center J.T. Miller cross-checked Canadian defenseman Colton Parayko, resulting in a third bout in the opening minutes. The old-school pugilism didn't initially favor the U.S. as the Tkachuks spent the first five minutes in the penalty box. McDavid capitalized on the power play, speeding around McAvoy and Werenski before roofing a backhander over Hellebuyck. However, Canada's questions in net continued when Jake Guentzel beat Jordan Binnington five-hole midway through the first period, tying the game. A rare mistake by captain Crosby, combined with a bad line change, paved the way for Larkin to score on a 2-on-1 past the midway mark of regulation. Binnington made some timely stops, but Canada, missing top defenseman Cale Makar due to illness, couldn't get the puck past Hellebuyck again. Guentzel sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:19 left. The result puts Canada in a must-win situation on Monday against Finland. The U.S. has nothing to play for against Sweden that night, but there are concerns about Matthew Tkachuk after he did not finish the game due to an apparent injury. Tkachuk skated around several times in the third period to test himself but sat at the end of the bench for the remainder. The tournament shifts to Boston for Monday's games, with Canada facing Finland at 1 p.m. and the U.S. playing against Sweden at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.





