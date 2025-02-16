U.S. Edges Canada in Physical Thriller to Advance to Finals

The U.S. men's hockey team secured a dramatic victory over Canada in a hard-fought match that began with a series of fisticuffs and continued at a blistering pace. The win sends the Americans to the championship game.

The U.S. secured a spot in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night, prevailing in a thrilling match that began with three fights in just nine seconds. The game, played at a frenetic pace with physicality throughout, lived up to the hype as the most anticipated matchup of the round-robin stage. The U.S. demonstrated its ability to match Canada 's renowned speed, skill, and talent in this first international event featuring the NHL 's elite players in nearly a decade.

This high-stakes contest unfolded against a backdrop of strained relations between the North American neighbors and longtime allies. Many fans in the sold-out crowd of 21,105 at Bell Centre expressed their displeasure, loudly booing during the pregame rendition of the U.S. anthem. This antagonism carried onto the ice from the moment the puck dropped. American power forward Matthew Tkachuk, engaged in old-school pugilism, found himself and his brother Brady in the penalty box for the first five minutes. Canada's captain, Sidney Crosby, made a rare error with a turnover, compounded by a poor line change, which allowed Larkin to score on a 2-on-1 breakaway past the midway point of regulation. Despite several opportunities to tie the game, Canada, missing its leading scorer, Mitch Marner, due to illness, couldn't find a way past the U.S. goalie, Connor Hellebuyck. With 1:19 remaining, Guentzel capitalized on an empty net, sealing the victory for the U.S. The win propels them into the championship game, while Canada awaits its opponent.





