The United States is negotiating a multinational training mission for the Syrian military, potentially returning troops to the region. The initiative focuses on demining and counter-terrorism efforts in coordination with regional allies.

The United States government is currently engaging in high-level discussions regarding the potential deployment of American troops back to Syria for a multinational training mission. This proposed initiative would mark a significant strategic shift, as it involves returning military personnel to the war-torn country less than two years after President Donald Trump oversaw the withdrawal of the final U.S. forces. The primary objective of this new engagement is to support the revamped Syrian military under the leadership of Ahmed al-Sharaa, aiming to stabilize the region and combat residual threats from the Islamic State.

Training Focus and Multinational Coordination

The initial phase of this joint U.S.-Syrian operation would strictly emphasize training in demining and the safe disposal of unexploded ordnance. This specific focus addresses the urgent humanitarian and security needs created by Syria's devastating fourteen-year civil war, which has left the landscape littered with explosives. The proposed program aims to serve as a model for wider cooperation if successful, potentially expanding to include broader military assistance and coordination. The first joint mission is expected to involve approximately fifteen regional allies alongside Syria and the United States, creating a broad coalition for security training.

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To facilitate this effort, the United States plans to significantly beef up the existing Damascus Co-Ordination Center, which is currently based in Jordan. The Damascus Co-Ordination Center was established last year to coordinate activities between the U.S., Syria, and regional partners. It has quietly achieved low-key success by attracting minimal media attention until the recent reports highlighted its potential transformation into the central hub for a U.S. training program. Both U.S. Central Command and the State Department have recently praised the center as a valuable asset in the fight against resurgent ISIS terrorism.

Strategic Alignment with Ahmed al-Sharaa

This training initiative solidifies the strategic alignment between the U.S. and the new Syrian military government headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda lieutenant. President Donald Trump has maintained strong support for Sharaa despite previous difficulties, including an alliance of jihadis and insurgents that seized power in December 2024. The decision to send American troops back into Syria represents an escalation in U.S. commitment to Sharaa's revamped army, moving beyond previous withdrawal orders.

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This approach stands in contrast to earlier U.S. strategies, such as the Operation Inherent Resolve, which initially failed to identify reliable Syrian rebel allies. After those early efforts failed, the U.S. shifted its focus to partnering with the Kurdish YPG militia, which proved highly effective in destroying the Islamic State caliphate. Although ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was defeated in October 2019, the threat remains serious enough to warrant continued and expanded U.S. involvement in the region. The new training mission signals a pivot toward supporting the central Syrian government rather than solely relying on Kurdish local forces.

Legal Hurdles and Human Rights Obstacles

Despite the strategic interest in stabilizing Syria, the proposal faces substantial legal and political hurdles, particularly concerning the Leahy Laws. These U.S. regulations set high human rights standards for any foreign security force that receives assistance from the American military. Some Syrian military officers have jihadi pasts that would likely make it difficult for them to pass the rigorous scrutiny required under the Leahy Laws. Furthermore, the Syrian military under Ahmed al-Sharaa has committed troubling abuses against minorities, including the Druze population.

Human rights concerns are compounded by deep-seated resentment within certain elements of the Syrian military regarding past U.S. partnerships. Many Syrian officers harbor hard feelings about Operation Inherent Resolve, particularly the close operational partnership between U.S. forces and Kurdish groups. This historical tension makes some Syrian officers reluctant to grant American troops access to defense facilities, creating a significant logistical barrier to the proposed training mission.

Security Logistics and Regional Impact

To mitigate these security and political risks, much of the training could be conducted in Jordan rather than within Syria itself. Conducting the joint training programs in Jordan would alleviate immediate security concerns regarding potential ISIS attacks on the participants. Additionally, moving the training location helps bypass the friction between Syrian officers and American personnel regarding facility access. This logistical adjustment is crucial for ensuring the safety of the multinational coalition and the effectiveness of the training curriculum.

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The joint training program could commence as early as March, providing a rapid response to the evolving security landscape in Syria. The inclusion of Kurdish members in the new Syrian army could accelerate the training process, as these soldiers have already received advanced instruction in mine-clearing from American and Israeli experts. By leveraging their existing skills, the multinational coalition can achieve faster results in demining operations, which are critical for the reconstruction and safety of the Syrian populace.