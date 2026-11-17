The U.S. Department of Education said Monday it was looking into claims of antisemitism in the Philadelphia School District.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights said Monday that it launched a probe into antisemitism claims leveled at the Philadelphia School District.

, which accused the school district of teaching antisemitism, claiming in part that it taught lessons excusing violence and that its curriculum includes a unit describing all resistance as"righteous.

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"“Just two years after a resolution agreement with the Office for Civil Rights, disturbing allegations against the School District of Philadelphia suggest it continues to abdicate its legal and moral responsibilities to protect students from discrimination and harassment,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “The Trump Administration will always fight to protect the dignity, respect, and educational opportunity of our nation’s Jewish students.

OCR will ensure that all students are treated equally under the law and that the District upholds its own agreement in preventing antisemitic discrimination and addressing harassment. ”"The School District is very disappointed to hear that OCR is pursuing additional investigation of the School District, particularly since the District has been keeping OCR apprised of our significant efforts to implement the Voluntary Resolution Agreement and combat antisemitism and all forms of hate in our schools, including recent communication.

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It is especially surprising given the District has received very little feedback or acknowledgement from OCR in response to the District’s submissions, OCR has made no outreach to the District to ask questions following the House Committee’s October 21, 2026 Report to further inquire, and OCR gave no advance notice to the District before making its public announcement. We reiterate that antisemitism has no place in our schools, and we take concerns about antisemitic harassment or discrimination very seriously.

The District does not tolerate harassment or discrimination against any ethnic, racial or religious group, or against any protected class. We remain committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students and staff. "