U.S. Deploys Sterile Flies to Combat Resurgent Screwworm Threat

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a large-scale sterile fly program to fight the return of the New World screwworm, a parasite that can cause severe harm to livestock. This effort follows recent detections in Texas and New Mexico and comes amid political dispute over the cause of the resurgence.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins observed the release of sterile New World screwworm flies at a Texas ranch on Thursday, June 11, 2026, as part of a renewed effort to contain the parasite's return to the United States.

The flies, which were eradicated from the country six decades ago, have resurfaced, prompting a major response from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The sterile fly technique, which involves releasing millions of irradiated male flies that mate with females without producing offspring, has long been the most effective method for controlling screwworm populations. This strategy aims to protect the nation's cattle industry and prevent the spread of an infestation that already has devastated parts of Mexico.

The USDA is scaling up production to as many as 300 million sterile flies per week, establishing quarantine zones around detected cases, and working with international partners to push the flies back into a containment area in Panama. The reappearance of the screwworm, which lays eggs in the wounds of warm-blooded animals and feeds on living tissue, has sparked a political debate over responsibility, with Rollins blaming the previous Biden administration and Democratic leaders pointing to budget cuts under President Donald Trump.

Experts note that climate change, with its warmer and more humid conditions, is expanding the habitable range for the pest, making containment more challenging. While the situation poses a serious threat to livestock, officials say it should not immediately impact beef prices unless a widespread outbreak occurs. The parasite has already led to trade disruptions, including a halt on Mexican livestock imports and a reciprocal ban on U.S. live animal exports by Mexico.

Cases have been identified in Texas and New Mexico, each triggering a 12-mile quarantine zone. Scientists remain uncertain about the exact cause of the screwworm's escape from the Panama containment zone, but emphasize the urgent need for international cooperation and increased sterile fly releases to manage the population and prevent further economic damage





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Screwworm Sterile Fly Technique USDA Livestock Parasite Cattle Texas New Mexico Biocontrol Quarantine

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