U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth Makes First NATO Trip Amid Ukraine Support Questions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to NATO signals the new Trump administration's approach to the alliance and Ukraine's defense needs.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made his first trip to NATO on Wednesday, marking the initial engagement of the new Trump administration with the alliance. Hegseth's visit comes amidst a period of uncertainty surrounding the level of military and financial support the United States intends to provide to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The focus of Hegseth's visit was a meeting with his British counterpart, John Healey, followed by a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Hegseth's predecessor, Lloyd Austin, had established this forum, where over 50 countries have collectively pledged over $126 billion in weapons and military assistance to Ukraine since the conflict began on February 24, 2022. Notably, this week's meeting was chaired by the United Kingdom for the first time, a departure from previous U.S.-led gatherings. While no announcements on new weapons for Ukraine were anticipated from Hegseth, the meeting offered a platform for assessing the evolving situation and coordinating further assistance





