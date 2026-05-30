U.S. Defense Secretary Calls for Balanced Power in Indo‑Pacific at Shangri‑La Dialogue

At the Shangri‑La Dialogue, Pete Hegseth urged a stable balance of power in the Pacific, warned of China's growing military threat, and affirmed U.S. support for Taiwan while signaling a softer tone toward Beijing.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a measured yet firm address at the Shangri‑La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, underscoring Washington's continuing commitment to peace and security in the Indo‑Pacific while subtly softening the harsher language that had been used in previous statements about China .

Addressing a gathering of world leaders, senior diplomats and top security officials, Hegseth emphasized that the region has profound implications for American security and prosperity and that the United States aims to achieve a lasting and favorable balance of power in the Pacific. He warned of rapidly developing threats emanating from China's expansive military buildup and its increasingly aggressive posture toward Taiwan, noting that a Pacific dominated by any single hegemon would upset the delicate equilibrium that underpins regional stability.

Hegseth reiterated that the United States remains bound by law to provide defensive capabilities to Taiwan and will continue to support the island's self‑defence, even as Washington maintains its policy of strategic ambiguity regarding direct military intervention





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U.S. Defense Policy Indo‑Pacific Security China Taiwan Shangri‑La Dialogue

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