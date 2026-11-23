Mark Gatiss returns with Bookish Season 2. PBS Masterpiece airs episodes starting January 17, 2027. Find out when the cozy crime drama concludes its U.S. run.

Mark Gatiss has officially announced that U.S. audiences will be able to watch the second season of his acclaimed British crime drama Bookish starting on January 17, 2027, according to an official statement from PBS Masterpiece.

The network confirmed that the highly anticipated episodes will air weekly, with the run concluding on February 21, 2027. This scheduling marks a significant moment for fans of the genre, as Gatiss continues to expand the reach of his unique blend of mystery and character-driven storytelling.

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The Rise Of Gabriel Book And Bookish

Mark Gatiss is widely recognized as a co-creator and star of the 2010 series Sherlock, yet his recent work demonstrates a continued passion for detective narratives that extends beyond Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic character. He recently applied his writing and acting skills to the cozy British crime drama Bookish, which features Gabriel Book and his unconventional crime-solving abilities.

The series has become a major hit for the U&Alibi channel, with the debut episode securing the channel's second-highest-performing premiere in its history by attracting 1.5 million viewers. Its success was further validated when Time Magazine cited the show as one of the Best New TV Shows of January 2026.

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Critical Acclaim And Season 2 Renewal

The overwhelming positive response from viewers and critics alike led to a swift renewal for a second season. Mark Gatiss informed Collider that the new installment would be more ambitious than its predecessor. The second season has already aired in the United Kingdom, where it received universal praise from reviewers.

Critics have described the series as an elegant piece of work and the crème de la crème of cosy crime. One reviewer noted that there is a layer of sophistication available to those who choose to indulge, highlighting the show's intelligent script and high production values.

PBS Masterpiece Broadcast Schedule

While U.K. audiences have already enjoyed the second season, American viewers had been waiting for confirmation on when they could tune in. PBS Masterpiece has now finalized the broadcast dates, ensuring that fans across the pond will not have to wait much longer to follow Gabriel Book's next case.

The episodes will begin airing on Sunday, January 17, 2027, and will continue to air weekly until February 21, 2027. This six-week window provides a clear timeline for U.S. subscribers and over-the-air viewers to plan their viewing schedule.

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Mark Gatiss Continued Success

Mark Gatiss has established himself as one of the most prolific figures in modern British entertainment, contributing to major Hollywood blockbusters and revitalizing long-running franchises like Doctor Who. His ability to blend classic mystery tropes with modern sensibilities has made Bookish a standout series in the current television landscape.

The upcoming U.S. broadcast promises to bring the sophisticated mystery and character depth of Gabriel Book to a new international audience, continuing the legacy of high-quality detective dramas that Mark Gatiss has championed throughout his career.