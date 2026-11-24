Federal rulings clarify U.S. importers face civil liability for forced labor under the TVPRA and UFLPA. Learn how courts define participation and knowledge in global supply chains.

Recent federal court decisions are significantly expanding the legal liability of U.S. importers and businesses concerning forced labor within their global supply chain s. This shift is driven by the increasing enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act ( UFLPA) alongside the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act ( TVPRA). These laws create a dual threat where importers face not only customs bans but also civil lawsuits from foreign victims seeking damages in U.S. courts. The legal landscape is evolving rapidly as judges interpret what constitutes active participation in human rights abuses.

Expanding Civil Liability Under the TVPRA

Federal courts are now exercising extraterritorial jurisdiction over forced labor offenses even when the violations occur entirely outside the United States. This legal power applies if the alleged offender is a U.S. national, a lawful permanent resident, or physically present in the United States regardless of their nationality. Under this framework, a foreign plaintiff can sue a U.S.-based fashion or footwear importer if evidence demonstrates that the company had actual or constructive knowledge of forced labor anywhere in its supply chain. This means that simply selling a product made with forced labor can lead to significant legal consequences for U.S. companies.

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The TVPRA is primarily a criminal statute prohibiting forced labor, but its civil remedy allows victims to sue businesses for damages. This provision has become a powerful tool for accountability, particularly as courts refine their understanding of corporate responsibility. The law does not require the violation to occur on U.S. soil, provided there is a sufficient connection to a U.S. entity. This represents a major departure from previous interpretations that limited liability to situations where the U.S. business directly managed the offending operations.

Defining Participation in Forced Labor Ventures

Courts are actively clarifying what counts as participating in a forced labor venture under the TVPRA. Some earlier rulings defined participation as sharing in an enterprise involving danger, uncertainty, or risk with potential gain. Under this narrower standard, merely sourcing goods from a supply chain did not constitute participation, as seen in Doe 1 v. Apple Inc. However, recent decisions signal a significant shift in judicial willingness to hold companies liable. Courts are now more likely to find participation when a U.S. business knowingly or recklessly participates in, benefits from, or attempts to benefit from a forced labor venture.

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In Ratha v. Rubicon Resources, LLC, the en banc Ninth Circuit held that one can participate in a venture without directly operating or managing it. The court noted that Rubicon Resources employees visited and conducted pre-audits of supplier factories, coordinated sales and marketing, and arranged import and shipping. Furthermore, Rubicon's own marketing materials claimed it controlled every aspect of production. Consequently, the court ruled that a reasonable jury could find that Rubicon participated in the venture. The Supreme Court declined to hear Rubicon's appeal on Oct. 13, leaving this decision in place and sending the Cambodian workers' case back to the district court.

Case Studies on Corporate Due Diligence

The decision in Akhmad v. Bumble Bee Foods, LLC offers further guidance on how courts evaluate corporate involvement. The court found that plaintiffs, Indonesian fishermen, had plausibly alleged Bumble Bee's participation in the venture. Bumble Bee did more than simply buy tuna through a global supply chain; it sponsored fishery improvement projects, audited and monitored vessels, and helped operators obtain environmental certification from the Marine Stewardship Council. The court described this collaboration as tailored and as active, ongoing support that went far beyond typical procurement activities.

In F.C. v. Jacobs Solutions Inc., the court concluded that a plaintiff can allege participation in two distinct ways. First, the plaintiff can allege that the defendant had sufficient knowledge, actual or constructive, of TVPRA violations. Second, regardless of knowledge, the plaintiff can allege that the defendant associated itself with the venture by performing particularized services for it. The plaintiffs in Jacobs satisfied this second path by alleging that defendants touted the customized nature of their services, including site inspections to monitor compliance with health and safety guidelines at locations operated by the plaintiffs' employers to construct World Cup stadiums.

Impact of the 2022 Abolish Trafficking Act

The Abolish Trafficking Reauthorization Act of 2022, signed into law in January 2023, amended the TVPRA's civil remedy to reach anyone who attempts or conspires to benefit from participation in a forced labor venture. This legislative change ensures that a U.S.-based business can face civil liability for attempting to profit from forced labor in its supply chain, even if the transaction is never completed and no benefit is received. This closes a potential loophole where companies might argue they did not actually benefit from the illegal labor.

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Under the TVPRA's knew or should have known standard, a foreign victim can claim damages even if the U.S.-based business had no actual knowledge of forced labor in its supply chain. Constructive knowledge is sufficient to establish liability. In Jacobs, the court explained that the TVPRA imposes a duty to refrain from knowingly benefiting from participation in a venture where the business knows of, or recklessly disregards, forced labor risks. This places a heavy burden on companies to conduct thorough due diligence and actively monitor their suppliers for any signs of modern slavery.