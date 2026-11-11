U.S. Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Is Widening Across Categories

The May‑October CPI data reveal rising inflation in food, core services and a broader range of goods, suggesting continued Fed rate hikes may be on the way.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the Consumer Price Index for October on Tuesday, recording a 0.4 percent rise in the headline index. That falls short of September's 0.6 percent climb, largely because the steep energy surges seen last month have eased. Gasoline prices added just 1 percent after jumping 9.1 percent in September, but the broader inflation picture is less reassuring.

Broadening of Price Increases Across 119 Categories

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh highlighted how inflation has become more widespread. At the August Fed meetings, he noted that 54 percent of the components of the Fed's preferred inflation measure had risen more than 3 percent over the previous year, a sharp contrast to the pre-pandemic figure of 32 percent. An analysis of 119 detailed CPI categories over consecutive three‑month periods confirms this trend. From May through July, 42 percent of those categories rose at a 3 percent annualized rate or faster, and from August through October that share rose even higher. Because the Fed's 12‑month measures are unavailable for the latest month, the report relied on three‑month annualized changes to illustrate the spread.

Also read US Grocery Prices Spike as CPI Data Reveals Inflation Impact

Another way to see the dampening of deflationary pressure is by looking at which categories have fallen in price. In March, 61 of 141 detailed categories recorded price declines. By October, that number had collapsed to just 38, a drop from 43 percent to 27 percent in the share of categories with falling prices. The rapid disappearance of deflationary pockets underscores the breadth of the inflationary surge.

Core and Super‑Core Inflation Remains Elevated

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3 percent in October, marking the third straight month of increases. This continues to sit well above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. Services inflation excluding housing accelerated to 0.5 percent from 0.3 percent in September, while shelter prices, the core component of housing, moderated to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent. Restaurant prices added 0.5 percent, a spike attributable to higher diesel, gasoline and petroleum‑based fertilizer costs.

Advertisement

Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled a willingness to raise rates by at least a quarter point in December, and he warned that a larger move could be necessary if core inflation remains stubborn. Waller cautioned that a mere 0.25 point increase in the face of persistent inflation could undermine the Fed's credibility in fighting prices.

Oil Market Dynamics Could Prolong Inflationary Pressures

Market analysts note that oil price movements may sustain inflation longer than expected. In June, traders anticipated a return to lower oil prices following the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, futures for July 2027 now trade at $77.04 a barrel, and December 2027 futures exceed $73 a barrel, indicating a stronger and more durable price level that could translate into higher consumer staples and transportation costs.

Given the expanding scope of inflation and the resilience of core prices, many economists predict that the Federal Reserve will lean toward a more aggressive rate‑hiking strategy. Investors and consumers alike should prepare for the possibility of higher borrowing costs in the near term as the Fed seeks to bring inflation back toward its 2 percent goal.