U.S. Consumer Confidence Wanes Amidst Job Market Uncertainty

Consumer confidence in the U.S. economy dipped in August as anxieties about the job market intensified. The Conference Board reported a decline in its consumer confidence index, driven by concerns about slowing income growth and potential recession.

Americans' outlook on the U.S. economy dipped slightly in August as anxieties surrounding a weakening job market intensified for the eighth consecutive month. The Conference Board disclosed on Tuesday that its consumer confidence index retreated by 1.3 points to 97.4 in August, down from July's 98.7, but remaining within a tight range observed over the past three months. This slight decline in confidence aligned with anticipations of most economists surveyed.

A gauge measuring Americans' short-term projections for their income, business conditions, and the job market decreased by 1.2 points to 74.8, staying considerably below 80, the threshold that can signal an impending recession. Consumers' assessments of their current economic situation also experienced a modest decrease, dropping to 131.2 in August from 132.8 in July. While the unemployment rate and layoffs remain historically low, there has been a discernible deterioration in the labor market this year, coupled with mounting evidence that individuals are encountering difficulties securing employment. U.S. employers only added 73,000 jobs in July, falling short of the 115,000 projected by analysts. Moreover, revisions to May and June figures diminished previous estimates by 258,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate nudged up to 4.2% from 4.1%. This report sent financial markets into turmoil, prompting President Donald Trump to dismiss Erika McEntarfer, the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, responsible for compiling monthly employment data. Another government report revealed that U.S. employers advertised 7.4 million job vacancies in June, a decline from 7.7 million in May. The number of people leaving their jobs — an indication of confidence in securing better prospects elsewhere — also decreased. More comprehensive job data is anticipated next week with the government's release of August job gains and June job openings reports. The Conference Board's report indicated that mentions of high prices and inflation increased once again, often appearing in conjunction with tariffs. Other government data this month showed that while consumer prices remained relatively stable from June to July, U.S. wholesale inflation surged unexpectedly last month. Economists suggest that this signifies that Trump's sweeping tariffs on imports are driving up costs, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers in the future. The proportion of consumers anticipating a recession over the next year rose in August to its highest level since April, coinciding with the commencement of Trump's tariff implementation. The share of survey respondents expressing their intention to purchase a car in the near future increased, while those planning to buy a house remained stable following July's decline. Those intending to purchase major appliances declined, but significant variations were observed among product categories. Respondents planning a vacation soon, either domestically or abroad, also decreased





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Consumer Confidence US Economy Job Market Recession Inflation Tariffs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US consumer confidence improves slightly in July, but Americans remain concerned about tariffsAmericans’ view of the U.S. economy improved, but they remain concerned about the impact of tariffs.

Read more »

US consumer confidence improves slightly in July, but Americans remain concerned about tariffsAmericans’ view of the U.S. economy improved this month, but Americans remain concerned about the impact of tariffs on their economic futures. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose two points to 97.2 in July, up from 95.2 the previous month.

Read more »

US consumer confidence improves slightly in July, but Americans remain concerned about tariffsAmericans’ view of the U.S. economy improved this month, but Americans remain concerned about the impact of tariffs on their economic futures.

Read more »

Consumer confidence stabilized, but tariff concerns still weigh on AmericansConsumer confidence regains about half its losses from the fall peak.

Read more »

Consumer confidence stabilized, but tariff concerns still weigh on AmericansConsumer confidence regains about half its losses from the fall peak.

Read more »

Consumer confidence stabilized, but tariff concerns still weigh on AmericansConsumer confidence regains about half its losses from the fall peak.

Read more »