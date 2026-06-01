U.S. Construction Spending Rises Modestly in April, Fueled by AI and Housing

Construction spending in the United States increased by 0.4 percent in April, driven by growth in AI-related office construction and a second consecutive monthly gain in single-family home building, while manufacturing and residential activity face year-over-year declines.

Construction spending in the United States showed a modest increase in April, exceeding some expectations driven by growth in specific sectors. According to data from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau, overall construction spending rose by 0.4 percent during the month.

This figure was a slight improvement from the revised February data, which showed a 0.2 percent gain. The initial estimate for February had been 0.6 percent. On a year-over-year basis, total construction spending faces headwinds, with the year-to-date performance running 5.6 percentage points below the same period last year. A significant driver of the April increase was activity in the private sector, particularly in single-family home construction.

Spending in this category climbed 1.4 percent, marking the second straight monthly rise. Despite the recent momentum, residential construction remains under pressure from elevated mortgage rates, which have been influenced by broader economic uncertainties including geopolitical tensions. Compared to April 2023, spending on single-family homes is down 2.9 percent. The broader trend indicates a cooling in the housing market relative to the robust activity seen in previous years.

Other private sectors showed mixed results. Construction spending for office spaces, which increasingly includes facilities for artificial intelligence data centers, grew by one percent in April. Year-over-year, office construction is up a substantial 7.5 percent, and the January-through-April cumulative figure is 8.3 percent above the same period last year. Spending on power facilities, covering electrical generation, storage, and oil distribution, also rose by 0.6 percent for the month and is up 6 percent from a year ago.

Combined, power and office construction accounted for approximately one-third of the total private sector spending increase. In contrast, manufacturing construction spending declined by 1.2 percent in April. This sector remains markedly lower than its peak during the post-pandemic investment surge fueled by the CHIPS Act and green energy incentives, though it still sits more than double the pre-pandemic baseline.

On the government side, public construction spending increased by 0.4 percent, supported by higher outlays for streets and highways, public safety facilities, and educational buildings. This provides some offset to weaknesses in other areas. The overall data suggests a construction industry navigating divergent currents: resilience in AI-centric infrastructure and certain public projects, contrasted with ongoing challenges in residential and manufacturing segments





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