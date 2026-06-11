U.S. Conducts Bomb and Missile Strikes Against Iran, Targets Retaliated

The U.S. military conducted bomb and Tomahawk missile strikes against a range of targets along the coast of Iran, as well as Iranian surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defeNse sites across Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan and the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

in an encore performance, the U.S. military conducted bomb and Tomahawk missile strikes agaiNst a range of targets along the coast of Iran , as well as Iran ian surveillance capabilities,communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran .

In response, Iran targeted U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. No U.S. casualties were reported. The U.S. Central Command called the second day attacks ‘self-defense strikes,’ conducted in response to ‘Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression. ’ At the White Residence, Trump said Iran has ‘taken too long to negotiate’ and that ‘Right now theyll have to pay the price!!!





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. Military Bomb And Tomahawk Missile Strikes Iran Targets Retaliation U.S. Bases Jordan Bahrain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Latest: Iran, Israel stand down after first major clash since ceasefireIran and Israel appeared to stand down Monday after a series of missile attacks and airstrikes marked the first time the two countries fired on each other since the U.S. ceasefire went into effect two months ago.

Read more »

US strikes Iran after blaming Tehran for helicopter crash as Iran fires backBahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host U.S. troops — came under Iranian fire.

Read more »

Iran’s media posts photos purportedly showing US bomb remains at destroyed reservoir siteBasic

Read more »

Trump Rages He Will ‘Bomb the S**t’ Out of Iran in HoursThe president did not hold back when quizzed by Fox News.

Read more »