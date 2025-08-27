U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Massive Drug Haul Off Florida Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a significant drug smuggling operation off the coast of Florida, seizing millions of dollars worth of cocaine and marijuana. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to combat transnational criminal organizations.

The U.S. Coast Guard made a major drug bust off the coast of Florida on Monday, apprehending suspected drug smugglers and seizing a substantial amount of narcotics. This operation was part of a larger effort aimed at stopping drugs from entering the United States. The seized drugs are part of a recent collection that includes over 61,000 pounds of cocaine and 14,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth $473 million.

Authorities reported that these drugs originated from 19 separate interceptions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea between June 26 and August 18.\Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, commander of the Coast Guard Southeast District, emphasized the significance of this accomplishment in combating transnational criminal organizations. Chamie stated, 'This represents a significant victory in the fight against transnational criminal organizations, highlighting our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation from illicit trafficking and its devastating impacts.' He further highlighted the gravity of the situation by pointing out that the 23 million potential lethal doses of cocaine seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and its partners are enough to fatally overdose the entire population of Florida, demonstrating the immense threat posed by transnational drug trafficking to the nation.\This successful operation underscores the U.S. Coast Guard's dedication to stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the country and protecting American communities from their harmful consequences. The Coast Guard continues to work collaboratively with various agencies and international partners to disrupt drug trafficking networks and dismantle their operations





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drug Smuggling U.S. Coast Guard Florida Cocaine Marijuana

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coast Guard offloads record-breaking amount of drugs off Florida coastFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

U.S. Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies aboard plane crash off Monterey County coastA multi-agency search led to the recovery of three bodies who were onboard a small aircraft that crashed about 200 to 300 yards off Point Pinos, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Read more »

Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship off Washington coastA Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria successfully medevaced a 71-year-old woman experiencing a cardiac event.

Read more »

Coast Guard rescues disabled fishing boat adrift 95 miles from Oregon coastTom Brock is a weekend content editor for KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and MyNorthwest.com.

Read more »

Largest ever Coast Guard drug offload, more than 76,000 pounds, held in FloridaThe U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 38 tons of cocaine and marijuana in a historic removal on Monday.

Read more »

Record cocaine haul had 'enough to fatally overdose the entire population of Florida,' Coast Guard saysThe U.S. Coast Guard offloaded a record 61,740 pounds of cocaine and 14,400 pounds of marijuana in what officials called the largest drug seizure in its history.

Read more »