U.S. Coast Guard Releases Audio of Titan Submersible Implosion

The U.S. Coast Guard has released audio captured from an underwater recorder that appears to be the sound of the Titan submersible imploding, killing all five people on board in 2023. The recording, obtained 900 miles from the implosion site, resembles an echoing roll of thunder.

The U.S. Coast Guard has released audio captured from an underwater recorder that appears to include the sound of the Titan submersible imploding in the fatal accident that killed five people in 2023. The audio, according to the Coast Guard , 'records the suspected acoustic signature of the Titan submersible' being crushed by the immense pressure of the water surrounding it.

The recorder, located approximately 900 miles away from the site of the submersible's implosion, captured the sound, which can be described as a reverberating roll of thunder. The Titan submersible, operated by Washington-based OceanGate, vanished during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic on June 18, 2023. This incident sparked a five-day intensive search of the ocean floor, ultimately concluding with authorities' belief that all passengers onboard had perished in an accident.Following the tragedy, OceanGate suspended all operations the following month. The incident prompted hearings before a Coast Guard panel, where former employees provided testimonies detailing safety culture shortcomings and malfunctions that plagued the privately owned submersible. Stockton Rush, the owner of OceanGate and the individual aboard the Titan during its fatal descent, had previously resisted allowing independent safety inspections of the vessel.The Coast Guard anticipates releasing further information regarding the submersible in a comprehensive final report once its investigation is complete





