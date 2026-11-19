U.S. Catholic bishops form an AI task force to lobby for regulation and ban investments in unethical tech, following Pope Leo's guidance on human dignity.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced a comprehensive strategy to regulate artificial intelligence, prioritizing the protection of human dignity in an era of rapid technological expansion. This decisive move aligns with the directives of Pope Leo, who recently identified AI as the most significant challenge facing humanity in the modern age. The bishops are implementing strict ethical guardrails to ensure that technological advancement does not compromise fundamental human values.

Pope Leo Encyclical Drives New Regulatory Stance

Pope Leo has issued explicit guidance on this critical issue through his first encyclical titled "Magnifica Humanitas," which translates to "Magnificent Humanity." This document calls for robust and comprehensive regulation of AI development to prevent societal harm. The U.S. bishops are interpreting this papal teaching as a mandate to actively engage with the technology sector and legislative bodies to establish clear ethical boundaries.

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The Church's position is that technology must serve humanity rather than dominate or degrade it. By following Pope Leo's lead, the bishops are signaling that the moral imperative to protect human dignity is non-negotiable in the face of unchecked algorithmic growth. This stance reflects a growing global religious concern about the unchecked power of unregulated tech giants.

Bishop Cantú Leads Silicon Valley-Informed Task Force

Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, California, is chairing the newly formed AI task force within the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. His diocese is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, providing the task force with unique proximity to the creators of this technology. Cantú emphasized that the Church possesses over two thousand years of wisdom regarding the human person, truth, and the common good, assets that Silicon Valley cannot engineer.

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Cantú told his colleagues at the annual fall gathering in Baltimore on Wednesday that the task force will engage in lobbying efforts. The primary goal is to secure clear legal guardrails for the development and use of AI technologies. The bishops believe their moral authority and historical perspective provide a necessary counterbalance to pure commercial interests in the tech industry.

The task force aims to become a clearinghouse for best practices and AI literacy within the Catholic community. Cantú stressed that every human being possesses an inherent dignity that no algorithm can measure and no market can price. This philosophical foundation guides their entire approach to engaging with developers, lawmakers, and the public on AI ethics.

Strict Investment Guidelines Ban Unethical AI Companies

The bishops have also approved significant updates to their investing guidelines, which serve as a model for other Catholic institutions and global investors. These updated rules explicitly state that the conference will not invest in companies that design, develop, or manufacture AI technologies. This ban applies specifically to firms that fail to safeguard the dignity of the human person in their products and operations.

As part of these AI investment updates, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is encouraging companies to take specific protective actions. They are urging tech firms to protect children from online exploitation and to provide support for workers displaced by automation. This approach ties ethical AI development directly to social justice and economic stability for vulnerable populations.

The bishops are particularly concerned about the impact of AI on young people and the labor market. The task force will continue monitoring labor impacts and advocating for workers who are at risk of displacement. By linking investment decisions to ethical conduct, the bishops are using their financial influence to pressure the industry toward more humane practices.

Archbishop Coakley and Experts Define Moral Boundaries

Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, who serves as the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, provided theological context for these decisions during a news conference on Tuesday. He described artificial intelligence as a faint reflection of human intelligence, which is created by God. Coakley asserted that because humans are created in God's image and likeness, it is their responsibility to guide and correct AI development.

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The bishops have also enlisted academic experts to inform their strategy. Charles Camosy, a bioethics professor at the Catholic University of America, serves as one of three academic consultants for the AI task force. Camosy emphasized the need to keep human beings at the center of healthcare relationships, even as the Church utilizes AI to improve medical outcomes.

The relevance of this healthcare perspective is underscored by the scale of Catholic medical services. More than one in seven patients in the United States are treated each day at Catholic hospitals, according to the Catholic Health Association. This massive presence in healthcare makes the ethical deployment of AI particularly critical for the Church's mission.

Strategic Learning and Industry Engagement

Bishop Cantú has openly acknowledged that the Church does not initially possess deep technical knowledge about AI engineering. He admitted in a recent video produced by the conference that while their technical expertise may be limited, the Church is learning quickly. This humility allows the bishops to approach the tech industry with a focus on moral and ethical questions rather than technical specifications.

The bishops have been meeting regularly with tech company executives and political leaders to discuss the implications of AI. Much of this technology is developed in the United States, making American policy and corporate behavior central to the Church's advocacy. These dialogues aim to bridge the gap between religious ethics and technological innovation.

As company executives increasingly sound the alarm about the destructive potential of AI, they are seeking input from religious leaders. The bishops' willingness to engage in this dialogue positions the Church as a key voice in shaping the moral framework of the digital age. Their combined efforts in lobbying, investing, and education represent a coordinated effort to preserve human dignity in the face of technological disruption.