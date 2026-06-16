A shooting in Blaine involving U.S. Border Patrol agents took place Tuesday morning, KIRO 7 confirmed with the Blaine Police Department.

U.S. Border Patrol-involved shooting reported in Blaine A shooting in Blaine involving U.S. Border Patrol agents took place Tuesday morning, KIRO 7 confirmed with the Blaine Police Department.

After more than a week of searching, a stolen dog, Parker, a 14-year-old Shiba Inu, is back home with his family. Bullet pierces Silverdale woman’s wall after neighbor says gun accidentally went off A Silverdale woman was not hurt Sunday night after a bullet came through her wall and landed on the floor near her window. Gas thieves sparked a fire at Grace Academy in Marysville last Thursday, destroying one school bus and damaging the rear of a second bus.

June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime. Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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