U.S. attorney warns Sen. Elizabeth Warren against investigating Trump associates

Aaron Reitz has sent similar letters to Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Elizabeth Slotkin, D-Mich.

The letter to Warren signals an expansion of Reitz’s inquiry into congressional Democrats tasked with government oversight.to Warren — who is likely the incoming chairwoman of the Senate Banking Committee — calling on her to preserve documents related to investigations of Trump allies.

Reitz noted that Warren appears “eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump’s private associates. ”in which Warren, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. , and Rep.

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Robert Garcia, D-Calif. , asked Meredith O’Rourke, a National Park Foundation board member and top fundraiser for Trump, to retain documents related to funding for the White House ballroom and other projects. Reitz accused the three lawmakers of “demanding sweeping information about her and other private citizens and entities who associate with President Trump. ” The letter to Warren signals an expansion of Reitz’s inquiry into congressional Democrats tasked with government oversight.

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When Democrats take control of Congress next year, Garcia is likely to take the gavel of the House Oversight Committee, while Blumenthal is expected to lead the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs’ Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.from Warren earlier this month in Time magazine, in which the senator wrote, “With astonishing brazenness, Trump has attempted to reengineer the federal government into a corruption machine designed to rake in profits for himself, his family, and his cronies. ”in which Warren said tech CEOs, Wall Street executives and giant corporations who have broken the law “better get ready for some investigations — serious ones.

” “The context sends a strong smoke signal: you intend to target private individuals close to President Trump,” Reitz said. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. , The letter to Warren also contained numerous references to Native Americans, such as “scalps,” “war cries” and “tomahawk,” a dig at Warren over