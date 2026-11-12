U.S. attorney demands Sen. Richard Blumenthal preserve documents from his inquiry into White House ballroom

The official sent the letter on the day the White House told congressional Democrats that investigations into the administration could be a crime.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. A Justice Department official called on Sen.

Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. , on Wednesday to preserve documents related to what he claims is harassment of citizens during Blumenthal’s investigation into White House ballroom donors, threatening “significant legal consequences” if he does not comply. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Aaron Reitz, alleged in a letter to Blumenthal that his investigation equated to threatening “citizens for associating themselves with the President and other public officials.

Also read White House warns of criminal inquiries into House Democrats who investigate Trump

”with a copy of the letter attached, Reitz equated Blumenthal’s investigation examining anonymous donors for the roughly $400 million project on White House grounds with wielding Congress as a “weapon” against Americans. Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter, the second-highest-ranking official at the Justice Department, responded to Reitz’s post, saying, “The First Amendment expressly prohibits Congress from infringing the speech and association rights of Americans.

” Blumenthal said in a statement responding to the letter that he “will not be intimidated,” vowing to “vigorously pursue investigations into this Administration’s persistent misuse of taxpayer dollars and any corporate entity that has enabled their boundless corruption. ” “The Trump Administration is so afraid of transparency and oversight that they are weaponizing the Department of Justice to baselessly target Congress in direct violation of the Constitution,” Blumenthal wrote.

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Blumenthal is the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. The subcommittee is tasked with studying the economics and efficiency of government operations.report identified as having donated private funds to the ballroom’s construction. A news release said he was “leading an inquiry into waste, fraud, and abuse associated with the White House ballroom and other projects throughout the nation’s capital.

” Life in a death trap: Cubans say their houses are collapsing on top of them but they have nowhere to go Life in a death trap: Cubans say their houses are collapsing on top of them but they have nowhere to goReitz’s letter cited the federal conspiracy against rights statute, as well as the federal deprivation of rights under color of law statute.

Such an overt investigative measure against a sitting member of Congress would typically have undergone an extensive review process within the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Office, but that office has been A Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement that “the Department routinely requests that records be preserved when public officials take such extreme actions,” alleging that Blumenthal’s letters were an attempt to “suppress their First Amendment activities, including their philanthropic practices. ” Reitz, a former chief of staff to Sen.

Ted Cruz, R-Texas, headed the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy for a few months last year before he launched an unsuccessful campaign for Texas attorney general. He has been U.S. attorney since July. Frank Thorp V is a coordinating producer and off-air reporter covering Congress for NBC News, managing coverage of the Senate.