The FAA has not received a formal request to resume military helicopter flights around Reagan National Airport, an agency spokesperson said.

The U.S. Army wants to restore helicopter routes around Reagan National Airport, less than two years after a collision between a regional jet and an Army helicopter killed 67 people.

All but the most critical helicopter flights near National were banned after the January 2025 collision, and new rules blocked helicopters and commercial jets from occupying the same airspace in certain areas near the airport. Rep. Don Beyer , whose district includes National, said Monday that he had “grave concerns” about the prospect of an increased helicopter presence around the airport.

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During a Monday briefing with Army officials, Beyer said his office was informed that the Army is awaiting a response from the Federal Aviation Administration regarding its request to resume helicopter training flights. Army officials told Beyer’s office that no flights would take place unless the FAA approves them, he said.

“The path forward must prioritize safety,” Beyer said. Sen. Maria Cantwell , the top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said the FAA should not authorize the resumption of helicopter training flights around National until safety measures are implemented and a risk assessment is conducted.

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“Resuming Army helicopter training in crowded DCA airspace is exactly the wrong direction we should be headed,” she said in a statement. The FAA has not received a formal request to resume military helicopter flights around National, an agency spokesperson said Monday.

“Approval from the agency is required before any training in the area can restart,” the spokesperson said in a statement. News of the Army’s plans was first reported by Politico. The Army did not respond to requests for comment. Last week, Cantwell said lawmakers were closer to an agreement on an aviation safety bill following the 2025 crash but needed to resolve how the legislation would apply to the U.S. military.

Families of those killed in the collision were on Capitol Hill last week to lobby Congress to pass legislation that would place more safety requirements on aircraft. One day later, Army representatives met with some members of the Senate Armed Services Committee to ask for helicopter routes around National to be restored, according to a Senate staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment.

Senate staff members are still trying to clarify whether that request to resume Army helicopter flights would include Route 4, which intersected directly with the landing approach path taken by the American Airlines regional jet involved in last year’s collision, the staffer said. In separate investigations, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Army found the intersection of those routes to be a key factor in the crash.

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At the point of intersection the two flight paths had only 75 feet of separation. An Army report released in October detailed several shortcomings in Army procedures and policy that investigators said contributed to the 2025 crash.

The report said leaders had failed to train pilots of the unique dangers of Washington’s congested airspace, and faulted the Army for not resolving flaws in instruments that were known to give inaccurate altitude readings on older Black Hawk models - including the helicopter involved in the collision. The NTSB issued 52 recommendations aimed at making aviation safer after the crash. Five have been marked as closed.

An NTSB spokesperson said Monday the agency doesn’t comment on “operational activities” but added that the agency continues to urge the Defense Department to implement its recommendations. Tom Lintner, a former safety official at the FAA, said the Army’s request indicated that it’s trying to return to normal despite the unaddressed NTSB recommendations - “which I think is the height of irresponsibility,” he said.

In a statement, Tim and Sheri Lilley, whose son Sam was the first officer on the American Airlines flight, said Monday they were “impressed, relieved and honored” that the Trump administration took action following the crash to make D.C. ’s airspace safer. But, they said, “No operational military helicopter mission should be authorized in this crowded airspace without a validated FAA safety risk assessment and compliance with any resulting restrictions. ” --- Alex Horton contributed to this report.