The U.S. Army will detonate 5 tons of lead azide in Iowa on November 24, 2026, evacuating residents to prevent toxic dust exposure and environmental contamination.

The U.S. Army has scheduled a controlled detonation of its entire national stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, for approximately 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. This operation involves the explosive disposal of roughly 5 tons (4.54 metric tonnes) of the degrading bomb-making chemical, which military officials warn could explode unpredictably if not safely neutralized.

Richard Fordyce, the undersecretary of agriculture for farm production and conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, stated that approximately 350 farms could be affected by the projected toxic plume. The detonation has triggered widespread safety preparations, including mandatory evacuations for residents within a 5-mile cone of the facility and shelter-in-place orders for those outside that zone. Authorities have emphasized that the wind is expected to blow southwest, carrying any potential dust away from the nearby city of Burlington and the Mississippi River.

Also read US Army says it will detonate lead azide Wednesday morning in Iowa

Legal Battles and Rescheduled Detonation Date

The scheduled explosion was originally set for last Friday but was postponed by the U.S. Army after environmental activists filed a lawsuit to halt the operation. The Army rescheduled the event three times in total to implement additional safety measures and to wait for more favorable wind conditions, eventually winning approval from a federal appeals court to proceed with the disposal. Officials stated that the degrading chemicals pose an immediate risk of spontaneous explosion, necessitating the controlled detonation despite the logistical challenges and public opposition.

Evacuation Orders and Safety Protocols for Residents

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued strict guidance requiring all residents in Middletown and those within the 5-mile evacuation zone to leave the area immediately. Residents outside this cone were instructed to shelter in place by closing windows and doors and setting their heaters to recirculate air rather than pulling in outside ventilation. Local government buildings provided boxes of painter's tape and masks to help citizens seal their homes against potential lead dust infiltration.

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U.S. Department of Agriculture Livestock Warnings

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship advised livestock farmers to move all animals indoors and shut down all windows and barn doors to prevent exposure to toxic particulates. The department also recommended that farmers contact the U.S. Army to arrange for baseline soil samples to be taken from their properties before the detonation occurs. Farmers were further instructed to monitor their animals closely after the blast for any changes in appetite or behavior that might indicate health issues related to lead exposure.

Environmental Controls and Plume Mitigation Strategies

To minimize environmental damage, the U.S. Army has installed physical barriers around the blast zone and deployed ballistic gels designed to absorb lead dust before it can disperse into the wider area. These measures aim to contain the toxic plume and protect the surrounding agricultural land, which includes the 350 farms identified as potentially affected. The Army continues to evaluate changing weather patterns to provide a more precise time for the explosion, ensuring that wind direction remains safe for the regional population.

Community Impact and School Closures in Zone

Local schools, businesses, and government buildings located within the predicted plume zone have closed their operations in preparation for the detonation. This closure period allows emergency responders to manage traffic flows and ensures that non-essential personnel are not present during the high-risk disposal event. The coordinated effort involves multiple federal and state agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army, to ensure the safe and effective removal of the hazardous stockpile.