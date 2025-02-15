U.S. Army Suspends Transgender Enlistments and Gender-Affirming Care

The U.S. Army has announced an immediate halt to transgender enlistments and a pause on gender-affirming medical care for active service members, following an executive order from President Trump. The policy shift has sparked concern among advocacy groups and legal experts, with six active-duty service members already filing a lawsuit challenging the ban.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that transgender individuals will no longer be eligible to enlist. Additionally, gender-affirming medical care for active service members will be temporarily suspended. This change follows a directive from President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order calling for a review and revision of gender policies within the military.

The Army confirmed the policy shift in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: 'All new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are paused.' The policy change goes into effect immediately, raising concerns among advocacy groups and legal experts. Six active-duty service members have already filed a lawsuit challenging the ban. \The executive order signed by Trump expresses concerns that the identities of transgender service members may conflict 'with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.' The administration argues that gender dysphoria, a condition of distress caused by a mismatch between assigned sex and gender identity, presents a potential medical readiness issue. \The Army's announcement states that service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria who are currently serving 'will be treated with dignity and respect.' However, the full consequences of the policy on existing transgender troops remain unclear. It is uncertain how the policy will affect those already enlisted who are undergoing gender transition procedures. The Army has yet to clarify if service members who have received previous treatment will face new restrictions. Moreover, the duration of the pause on gender-affirming medical care is unknown. Military and legal experts predict that further lawsuits may arise in the coming weeks. This is not the first instance of the U.S. military restricting transgender service members. In 2017, Trump imposed a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, a ban that was subsequently overturned by President Joe Biden in 2021. Under Biden's policy, openly transgender individuals were permitted to serve, receive gender-affirming care, and transition while in service. The Trump administration's latest executive order effectively reverses this approach, reinstating a ban on new transgender enlistees





