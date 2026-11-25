Active-duty U.S. Army sergeant Jian Zhao pleaded guilty to conspiring to transfer national defense information to China. He faces up to ten years in federal prison for spying charges.

Jian Zhao, a 37-year-old active-duty U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to gather, transmit, and transfer national defense information to individuals connected to China. The admission marks a significant development in a national security case involving the unauthorized acquisition and sale of sensitive military data and equipment by a soldier with high-level security clearances.

Details of the Espionage Conspiracy

Zhao faces a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. The charges stem from activities that began in November 2021 and continued through March 2025, during which time Zhao exploited his position as a battery supply sergeant to access restricted materials. He held a security clearance that granted him authorized access to sensitive military information and equipment, a privilege he abused for personal financial gain.

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Co-Conspirator Ruoyu Duan's Role

The conspiracy involved coordination with Ruoyu Duan, a former U.S. Army soldier living in Hillsboro, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit national defense information. Duan played a central role in recruiting active-duty military personnel, including Zhao, and supplied defense-related information to facilitate the operation. He acted as the intermediary, handling communications and financial transactions with buyers located in China, effectively bridging the gap between the compromised U.S. service member and foreign intelligence interests.

Compromised Military Systems and Data

As part of the illicit scheme, Zhao provided excerpts from technical manuals for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and offered military computers and government hard drives for sale. He also utilized his personal cellphone to photograph restricted military presentations and documents concerning U.S. Army operations, communications networks, rocket and missile systems, and military exercises. These actions directly jeopardized the operational security of the armed forces and exposed critical defense capabilities to foreign adversaries.

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Federal Arrest and Seized Evidence

Federal agents arrested Zhao at his Lacey home on March 6, 2025, recovering approximately $30,000 in cash, electronic devices, and several Army hard drives. Zhao received thousands of dollars from overseas buyers for military materials he described as sensitive, secret, or top secret. In addition to the cash and devices, he agreed to forfeit $17,500 in proceeds from the offense and relinquish his interest in the approximately $30,000 seized during the investigation. Zhao also removed government property and military storage devices without authorization.

Official Reactions and Sentencing Outlook

Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney, emphasized that members of the United States military are entrusted with protecting the nation's most sensitive information. He stated that Zhao violated that trust by exploiting his access to military information and equipment for personal profit while knowingly providing materials to individuals linked to China. Doug Olson, FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge, added that Zhao's guilty plea admitted to betraying the trust placed in individuals granted access to classified information. Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, described the plea as a deliberate betrayal of the oath every Soldier takes to defend the nation.