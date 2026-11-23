The U.S. Army intends to detonate 68 barrels of deteriorating lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday, citing rising explosion risks from dropping temperatures, while environmental groups challenge the move in court over potential lead dust exposure.

The Army says it plans to detonate degraded lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant Wednesday, despite a court order suspending the permit. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Sunday.

The Army plans to detonate degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday. Environmental groups are challenging the plan in court, and health officials have urged people to take precautions against possible lead dust. The U.S. Army plans to detonate degraded lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant Wednesday, saying the chemicals could become more dangerous as temperatures drop.

Also read U.S. Army Detonates Lead Azide at Iowa Plant Using Emergency Powers Over 68 Barrels

The Army plans to destroy the material at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, a town of about 320 people near Burlington and the Mississippi River, roughly 250 miles southwest of Chicago. Officials recently found 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the plant. The Army said routine inspections showed the material had deteriorated to the point that normal handling was no longer safe. The Army has said it is too dangerous to transport.

In a Saturday court filing, the Army said it must carry out the detonation to "protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion.

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" It said the chemicals could explode when temperatures fall below 30 degrees in the coming days, and that temperature swings have increased the risk. The Army initially planned two controlled blasts for Friday, but postponed them after residents and local officials objected. It later scheduled the detonation for Wednesday, saying the delay would allow for favorable weather and time to put safety measures in place.

The Army plans to build two-story sand barriers around the site, wet the soil and spray water to help contain dust and debris. It has said the operation will have "no significant impact" on the surrounding environment. The full extent of any lead dust released during the detonation and its potential effects on nearby communities remain unclear. Illinois Gov.

JB Pritzker said Sunday that state agencies were on alert and that he was pressing for more public information. He said he expected updates Monday. Environmental groups filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to stop the detonation. A federal judge suspended the permit that would allow the operation, but the Army says it must proceed because of the risk posed by the deteriorating material and colder temperatures.

Lead azide is a chemical used to ignite military ammunition. The EPA considers it hazardous waste when it is no longer being used. As it breaks down, it can become sensitive to friction and shock. Matthew McConnell, an assistant professor of chemistry at Western Illinois University, told FOX TV Stations that even a small amount can detonate with friction or heat, making it dangerous to transport.

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The Army received an emergency EPA permit on Nov. 13 to destroy the material at the plant. Dr. Juanita Mora of the American Lung Association advised people to close windows and doors and use HEPA filters indoors. She also recommended washing hands before eating and washing off after spending time outdoors. The information in this story came from the U.S. Army, Gov.

JB Pritzker, Dr. Juanita Mora, Matthew McConnell, the Environmental Protection Agency, and previous FOX Chicago reporting.