The Department of the Army said it plans to use an emergency munitions and explosives exclusion to the Environmental Protection Agency's permit.

at a munitions plant in Iowa on or by Tuesday, according to a new court filing. It will do so despite a federal court order that paused the detonation plans indefinitely, which the Army said it does not need to follow because of the public safety risks associated with the possibility of the explosives detonating on their own.

In federal court records filed late Saturday, the Department of the Army said it plans to use an emergency munitions and explosives exclusion to the Environmental Protection Agency's permit. The government argues it needs to perform a controlled detonation to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion.containing lead azide at a munitions plant in Middletown, Iowa, after community outcry about the risk of toxic lead particles spreading in a dust plume across parts of Iowa and Illinois.

Also read Army Postpones Detonation of Toxic Lead Azide in Iowa After Public Outcry

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency motion to pause the demolition after environmental groups filed a lawsuit.it was working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA to ensure the controlled explosion would be conducted in the safest manner possible.

"Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized," the statement said. A sign identifying the facility sits inside a fence surrounding the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Nov. 19, 2026, in Middletown, Iowa.

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In its filing on Saturday, the government warned that it must conduct the controlled explosion by Tuesday because the temperature is expected to drop below 30 degrees in the next several days. It says the lead azide has deteriorated and that crystals in the waste could break as temperatures drop.

"A controlled detonation allows the Army to implement measures to minimize the risk to the public, including the risk from the ejection of partial unexploded ordnances that can explode later from the Facility," the court filing says. "The Army intends to act consistent with the terms of the Emergency Permit and its mitigation measures even if not in effect. That includes mitigation measures to minimize the risk of the dispersal of lead dust.

In short, a controlled detonation is by far safer than an uncontrolled explosion.

" In response to the Army's filing, the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club filed a motion Sunday seeking to supplement their emergency request to block the planned detonation. The filing includes three expert and local government declarations challenging the Army's assessment of the risk of delaying the detonation, as well as concerns about public notice and potential health and environmental impacts.