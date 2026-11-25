The U.S. Army will carry out a controlled detonation of about 5 tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT, prompting evacuations and health concerns.

The U.S. Army plans a controlled detonation of roughly 5 tons of degraded lead azide Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

The operation, set to occur the day before Thanksgiving, follows a federal appeals court ruling rejecting a legal challenge to the plan. Acting U.S. Army Secretary Adam Telle said the controlled blast is far preferable to an uncontrolled spontaneous detonation. Federal officials are taking extensive measures to minimize the blast's impact. They have erected two-story-high sand-filled barriers, water walls made of eight 16,000-gallon tanks and gel blocks to absorb the explosion.

Also read Trump orders the Army not to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa without court approval

Lead Azide Degradation Raises Explosion Concerns

The Army also deployed misters and specialized PFAS-free foams to trap lead dust from 68 barrels of lead azide, which hold more than 9,700 pounds net explosive weight. Officials warned that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could explode at any time. Inspections in April found floating crystals in the drums, mold, and corroded bolts. An Environmental Protection Agency report noted the bomb squad found visible crystal growth in 87% of the barrels and recommended not moving them.

Crystallized lead azide is much more sensitive to shock and friction. The Army ruled out chemical neutralization because the drums deteriorated rapidly over the past eight months. The crystallization created an unstable situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety.

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"We have talked to every expert within the federal government and every expert we could find outside the federal government," Telle told reporters. "A controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled spontaneous detonation of that substance.

Five Mile Evacuation Zone Established for Blast

" Government officials encouraged residents within 5 miles of the site to evacuate to avoid lead dust in the air, while assuring that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume. The Army said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will assist in relocating all residents of Middletown and immediate surrounding impacted areas beginning Tuesday. The evacuation zone was reported to be a five-mile cone southwest of the plant.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the evacuation extends one mile beyond the dispersion path," the Army said. An emergency notification sent to cellphones Tuesday morning said those within that zone may be evacuated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged residents to stay indoors or evacuate if in the evacuation zone.

Those within the zone will be offered transportation to safe refuge for those who cannot travel on their own, as well as shelter including short-term hotel lodging and food, water and other supplies through at least Friday.

"Individuals are encouraged to contact FEMA if greater flexibility is needed," the Army said. The wind on Wednesday is expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Iowa Department of Agriculture estimated approximately 350 farms could be impacted based on the anticipated direction of the plume.

Shelter In Place Guidelines For Lead Dust

The Army recommended those outside the evacuation zone but in the potential path to shelter in place. Best practices include closing all windows and doors, setting heating to recirculate, turning off fans that pull in outside air, keeping small children and pets inside, and covering feed and water for livestock and crops. Infants and children under 6, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic diseases may be more sensitive to lead exposure and air pollution. Illinois Gov.

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JB Pritzker said state agencies have been instructed to prepare for any potential impacts.

"I have put state agencies on alert to prepare for any potential impacts of the U.S. Army's planned detonation in Iowa," Pritzker said. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois Emergency Management Office of Homeland Security are involved. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to establish additional monitoring of air and water quality, public health and agriculture resources.

Controlled Detonation Chosen As Safest Option

An imminent threat alert told those up to 20 miles away to remain indoors with windows closed to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration. The Army has set up additional blast barriers around the bunkers and will apply ballistic gels and foams to absorb lead dust.

"We've taken every viable solution and considered it," Telle said. "In every instance, the answer is controlled detonation is safest. " U.S. Army personnel are on site and have worked around the clock to mitigate impacts. Telle said late Tuesday that the operation remains on schedule for 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, pending favorable weather conditions as forecast.

"All of the top experts agree that a controlled, mitigated detonation is the best way to protect public health and safety," Telle wrote on X. "The inevitable outcome of doing nothing, resulting in multiple spontaneous, uncontrolled detonations, would be far worse. " He added that the Army is coordinating with ATF, FEMA, EPA, HHS, USDA, and the Iowa National Guard, using state-of-the-art dispersion modeling, earth berms, sand-filled blocks, a water wall with more than 100,000 gallons of water, blast-absorbing foam and gel blocks, temperature-regulating tarps, drone and satellite monitoring, and rapid environmental sampling.

In a public advisory, the Army said Wednesday's blast will produce two rapid detonations, ground vibrations and a dust plume expected to linger for no more than an hour. After the detonation, residents may see dark smoke from explosives like C4 and diesel fuel used to direct the blast safely downward. Both are standard materials the Army burns every day. Air quality will be monitored throughout the operation.

At least every 6 hours, updated forecast models will be made public based on the latest weather data. Residents have been urged to temporarily evacuate and to clean outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure to any lead particles.