U.S. Army Master Sergeant Kelsey McLeod Reunites With Family at Vikings-Bills Game After 473 Days

U.S. Army Master Sergeant Kelsey McLeod surprised her daughters and parents on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium during the NFL's Salute to Service moment at the Vikings-Bills game, reuniting with them after 473 days overseas in Korea.

U.S. Army Master Sergeant Kelsey McLeod successfully surprised her family during the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills Monday night game at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking the end of a grueling 473-day overseas deployment in Korea.

The emotional reunion unfolded during an early break in play when the NFL hosted its signature Salute to Service ceremony on the midfield turf. McLeod had coordinated the surprise with her two young daughters and her parents, who were standing on the field watching a pre-recorded tribute video.

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Unaware that their mother was waiting just behind them, the family stood on the sidelines of the celebration until McLeod stepped out from the shadows. Dressed in her full Army fatigues, the Master Sergeant emerged as stadium cameras captured the precise moment her daughters turned around and registered her presence.

The girls initially stared in disbelief before sprinting directly into their mother's open arms, ending a separation that had lasted nearly fourteen months. Her parents followed seconds later, embracing McLeod for the first time in an astounding 473 days of separation.

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An ovation quickly grew from the approximately 66,000 fans in attendance at the stadium. Players and coaches from both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills paused their activities on the sidelines to watch the heartwarming scene unfold in the center of the field.

The military reunion served as one of several notable moments at U.S. Bank Stadium during the high-profile primetime matchup in Minneapolis on November 9, 2026. The event highlighted the ongoing efforts of the NFL to honor service members and their families through its Salute to Service initiative.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was also inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor as the franchise's 29th member during the festivities. Peterson, who remains the team's all-time leading rusher, received a warm reception from the home crowd.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen walking through the tunnel ahead of the kickoff, while Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus delivered a team huddle speech before the game began. The combined energy of the military tribute and the pre-game ceremonies set a distinctive tone for the night.

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WNBA player Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx made an unexpected cameo appearance on the turf during the pre-game activities. She patrolled the sidelines as a guest celebrity photographer, capturing images with her camera in hand as part of the stadium's broader entertainment show.

The successful surprise reunion provides a powerful conclusion to McLeod's long service period in Korea. The moment remains a standout memory for her family and the thousands of fans who witnessed the heartfelt celebration in Minnesota.