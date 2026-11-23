The U.S. Army will invoke emergency legal powers to detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, bypassing a court order obtained by environmental groups.

The U.S. Army successfully completed the controversial controlled detonation of 68 barrels of toxic lead azide explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. This decisive action was taken under emergency legal authorities that bypassed a previous court injunction blocking the release of the hazardous material. The Army invoked the emergency munitions and explosives exclusion to federal environmental regulations, arguing that immediate action was necessary to prevent a catastrophic uncontrolled explosion.

The detonation was scheduled to coincide with optimal weather conditions while all mitigation measures were fully emplaced at the site. The Trump administration informed federal courts this weekend that the Army would proceed without the standard permit blocked by the lawsuit. Officials stated that the specific timing was chosen to ensure public safety while allowing for thorough preparation of the containment and monitoring efforts surrounding the blast zone.

Also read US Army intends to detonate bomb-making material in Iowa despite federal court pause

Federal authorities filed emergency paperwork late Saturday night asserting that a significant drop in temperature threatened to destabilize the stored material. The Army warned that freezing temperatures below 30 degrees could cause the recrystallized lead azide, which is stored in water, to become volatile. As outside temperatures drop, the risk of an uncontrolled explosion increases because the formed crystals can break more easily in freezing conditions.

A federal judge had previously placed the planned explosion on hold after the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club filed a lawsuit for a temporary injunction. The legal challenge argued that the detonation would release a toxic plume of lead dust that could travel up to 100 miles north of the site depending on weather patterns. The Army maintained in its latest filings that it no longer needed the original permit because of its statutory emergency authority to act when public safety is at immediate risk.

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Kerri Johannsen, senior director of policy and programs at the Iowa Environmental Council, expressed deep concern about the lack of prior notice given to residents and state officials. She emphasized that the Army should have provided more specific details about the expected plume trajectory and necessary precautions for local communities. Johannsen noted that early recommendations from the Army left many residents confused and anxious about how to protect their families from potential exposure.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship initially recommended that cattle farmers near the site move their livestock, feed, and equipment indoors. However, many farmers reported to environmental groups that keeping livestock indoors is not a viable option for their operations. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle stated that the Army determined with the Environmental Protection Agency that a controlled detonation posed the lowest risk to the public compared to the alternative.

Residents like Jeremy Atwater of Augusta, Iowa, made plans to evacuate westward because they expected the wind to carry any airborne contaminants south through their town. Atwater expressed profound worry about the long-term health impacts on his community, stating that the situation represents a major problem for local families. The Army advised people to avoid the affected area during the detonation and urged those who could not leave to stay indoors with windows closed.

To mitigate potential environmental damage, the Army has set up comprehensive air, water, and soil monitoring stations in areas that could be impacted by the blast. Authorities also wetted the ground near the site to help reduce the amount of lead azide expected to be expelled into the surrounding environment. Residents were instructed to wet-clean surfaces that children may touch once the immediate exposure period had ended to remove any residual lead dust.

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This event marks the latest step in a months-long effort to dispose of a stockpile of toxic, shock-sensitive explosive material that has been stored at the site for almost two decades. The degraded material, used to construct blasting caps for other explosives, has posed an ongoing risk of inadvertent detonation due to its chemical instability. Lead exposure is known to cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including damage to the brain and nervous system.

The Army had originally scheduled the blast for Friday but delayed it to further inform the public about expectations and safety protocols. The Justice Department supported the Army's position in court, stating that a controlled detonation was necessary to protect the public from the more significant threat of an accidental explosion. The Army continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure that environmental standards are met during the aftermath of the operation.