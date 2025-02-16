U.S. Army Embraces 'Stronger People' Fitness Campaign

The U.S. Army has launched a new fitness campaign emphasizing physical strength and holistic well-being. The campaign, featuring SFC Scott Dalrymple, aims to prepare soldiers for combat lethality and reflects a shift in military messaging under the Trump administration.

A recent U.S. Army advertisement entitled 'Stronger People are HARDER to KILL!' sparked attention earlier in February. The ad featured SFC Scott Dalrymple, a branch project manager and master fitness trainer, showcasing his strength through deadlifts and weightlifting exercises. Dalrymple appeared on 'The Ingraham Angle' on Friday to delve into the advertisement's message and the ongoing shift in emphasis for the U.S. military.

Host Laura Ingraham questioned the prominence of strength in the video's message. Dalrymple explained that the ad aimed to promote the Army's holistic health and fitness program, H2F. This program, launched on February 9th, focuses on preparing soldiers for combat lethality across various dimensions, including physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Notably, sleep is a key pillar of the program, as Dalrymple highlighted its profound impact on daily life. He emphasized the program's role in assisting soldiers in becoming more effective warriors.Ingraham further inquired about military personnel's sentiment regarding the effectiveness of fitness programs under the Trump administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Both Trump and Hegseth have been vocal critics of DEI policies and the 'woke' culture they perceive as detrimental. Dalrymple affirmed that a culture of fitness is emerging within the military, a necessity to regain its focus and effectiveness. He underscored the program's long-term development and its current progress. This minimalist advertisement featuring Dalrymple represents a noticeable departure from the messaging employed by the military under former President Joe Biden. A 2021 animated video on the GoArmy YouTube page, titled 'EMMA | THE CALLING | GOARMY,' drew considerable criticism for its perceived lack of seriousness.





FoxNews

U.S. Army Fitness Campaign SFC Scott Dalrymple Holistic Health Military Messaging Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

