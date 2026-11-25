The U.S. Army executed a controlled detonation of five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Officials cited safety risks from degrading chemicals as the primary reason for the explosive removal.

The U.S. Army successfully detonated several tons of highly volatile bomb-making chemicals on Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time in Middleton, Iowa. This critical event marked the removal of the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide, a process that had been delayed for days due to public safety concerns and legal challenges.

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle emphasized that the primary goal was to keep the hazardous material contained within the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown rather than transporting it elsewhere. Telle stated that the military does not believe the public should be in a panic, despite the significant scale of the operation and the inherent dangers of the materials involved.

Also read How far will lead dust travel when Army detonates bomb-making chemicals in Iowa?

Reasons for Urgent Detonation Schedule

Major General Eric Shirley, who leads the Army's operation, declared that inaction was no longer an option after the detonation date was postponed three times. Shirley explained that waiting longer posed an unacceptable risk, as the dangerously degrading chemicals could spontaneously explode at any moment without controlled intervention. The Army successfully argued that the imminent threat of an uncontrolled blast necessitated the immediate execution of the plan.

Environmental Monitoring and Official Response

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin confirmed that hundreds of staff members are currently in Iowa collecting comprehensive land, air, and water samples. These samples are being gathered ahead of the explosion to monitor potential environmental impacts and ensure that any dispersion of toxic materials is tracked effectively. The EPA also deployed multiple research aircraft to support the U.S. Army's planned detonation and will continue to monitor events before, during, and after the timed event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legal Challenges and Local Reactions

Lucy and Paul Giehl were among the residents who joined a lawsuit seeking to stop the detonation, citing frustration over the lack of information provided to the community. Lucy Giehl was photographed looking at emergency warnings on her cell phone regarding the planned detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. The AP report noted that the controlled detonation of roughly five tons of the degraded lead azide inside 68 barrels has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects.

Official Proclamations and Historical Context

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster emergency proclamation for three nearby counties likely to be most heavily impacted by the blast. The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, has stored lead azide since the 1960s, making this the final disposal effort for a chemical stockpile that has remained in the region for over six decades.