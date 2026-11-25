The U.S. Army conducts a controlled detonation of 5 tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Officials warn of toxic dust while the EPA monitors environmental impact.

The U.S. Army initiated a controlled detonation of its entire national stockpile of lead azide on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. EST. The massive cleanup operation took place at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant located in Middletown, Iowa. This event marks the final disposal of approximately 5 tons or 4.54 metric tonnes of the dangerous chemical compound. Military officials stated that the material was degrading and posed a risk of spontaneous explosion if left stored any longer. The detonation was designed to neutralize the hazardous waste that had been accumulating in storage for years.

Environmental Monitoring and Lead Azide Handling

The Environmental Protection Agency deployed extensive monitoring systems to track the environmental impact of the blast. Agency staff collected more than 1,200 air, land, and water samples prior to the detonation to establish baseline data. The EPA will continue testing lead levels during and after the event. Tom Croci, the associate administrator for national security and operations coordination, emphasized that the agency prioritizes the safety of residents in their homes and schools. Monitoring equipment reports data every five minutes to ensure immediate detection of any anomalies. No lead was detected in the air before the detonation, though officials expect only a brief increase in particulate matter after the blast.

Also read Army Detonates 9,000 Pounds of Lead Azide in Iowa Amid Toxic Fallout Risks

Origins and Risks of the Chemical Stockpile

Rob Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, confirmed that the stockpile originated from military bases across the United States. The chemicals were transported to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in 2009 for long-term storage. These compounds are essential for munitions production and were kept in barrels for potential future military use. In March, routine inspection staff discovered that the lead azide had partially crystallized. This degradation made the material sensitive to friction and cold temperatures, creating a significant risk of spontaneous detonation. Experts evaluated alternative disposal methods such as thermal treatment but determined that controlled detonation was the safest option.

Community Impact and Evacuation Protocols

Residents in Middletown and surrounding areas faced potential health risks from toxic dust released during the explosion. Officials warned locals to prepare for immediate evacuation if necessary. Wind conditions were forecast to blow southwest, directing any potential plume away from the city of Burlington and the Mississippi River. The Army implemented physical barriers around the blast zone to limit the spread of debris. Ballistic gels were also installed to absorb lead dust particles effectively. Media outlets were instructed to remain more than 4 miles or 6.4 kilometers from the site. The Associated Press conducted a livestream from a location approximately 5 miles or 8 kilometers away and upwind from the plant.

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Legal Challenges and Rescheduled Detonation

The timeline for this disposal operation faced multiple delays due to legal and logistical hurdles. The detonation was originally scheduled for the previous Friday but was postponed to allow for additional safety measures. This marked the third time the Army changed the date of the event. Environmental groups had previously sued to stop the detonation, leading to a federal appeals court approval process. The Army waited for favorable wind conditions to minimize the risk to populated areas. The military filmed the event and promised to release footage and photos as soon as possible. Officials advised the public not to approach the area to avoid harm.

Local Agricultural Concerns and Precautions

Farmers near the site expressed significant concern about the long-term effects on their livestock and crops. Doug Seyb, a 71-year-old resident of Donnellson, Iowa, lives 18 miles or 29 kilometers southwest of the ammunition plant. He manages cattle in open pastures that cannot be moved indoors for protection. His farm relies on ponds that fill water tanks, which he cannot modify quickly. Seyb fears that the controlled detonation could cause deformities in calves born in the spring. He also worries about soil contamination affecting next year's soybean and corn crops. Local residents like Seyb plan to stay indoors for several hours during the event and only return to feed cattle in the afternoon.