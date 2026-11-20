The U.S. Army postpones controlled detonation of 68 lead azide barrels at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant due to health concerns and legal challenges, rescheduling for Monday.

The U.S. Army has officially postponed a planned controlled detonation of degraded munitions at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeast Iowa. The facility, located in Middletown, originally scheduled the explosive disposal for Friday. However, the U.S. Army delayed this operation following significant pushback from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, local residents, and environmental groups. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle confirmed the delay on Thursday night.

Delayed Detonation of Lead Azide Barrels

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle announced via X that he directed the Army Material Command to postpone the blast. The decision delays the detonation until Monday to allow for further review and safety considerations. Telle stated that the postponement ensures the event occurs at the latest possible moment before a forecasted temperature drop. Officials fear that colder weather could risk further destabilization of the unstable chemical materials stored at the plant.

Also read Iowa residents near ammunition plant told to vacate before Army detonates 5 tons of bomb-making chemicals

Controversy Over Controlled Explosive Method

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds played a key role in urging the delay of the operation. She spoke directly with Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle and requested that the detonation be halted immediately. Reynolds expressed gratitude for his decision to reschedule the event after receiving calls for a delay. Her intervention highlights the tension between federal military procedures and state-level public safety concerns.

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit earlier on the day of the announcement seeking an emergency court order. The legal challenge argued that the Environmental Protection Agency failed to require the Army to evaluate safer disposal alternatives. The suit also claimed that the military did not provide adequate notice of its plans to the public. This legal action added pressure on officials to reconsider the timeline and methodology of the disposal.

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EPA Defends Safety of Current Disposal Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency defended its position that the current disposal method remains the safest option. EPA officials stated that various alternatives were thoroughly considered before the decision was made. However, they emphasized that handling the drums would significantly increase the possibility of an accidental and fatal detonation. Moving the unstable barrels poses a higher immediate risk than the controlled blast method.

Experts confirm that lead is a potent neurological toxicant that can harm the brain and nervous system. Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University, noted that high doses of lead can cause poisoning. He warned that people may begin to feel sick quickly if exposed to sufficient levels. The EPA confirmed that lead can cause harm if it is swallowed or inhaled by humans.

Public Health Hazards and Community Impact

The primary health concern involves the release of toxic lead dust during the controlled detonation. The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant released hazard maps to guide residents on avoiding specific areas. These maps outline the potential levels of toxic lead dust from the detonation of 68 lead azide barrels. Officials advised residents to stay away from designated zones to prevent exposure to these hazardous particles.

Local schools and businesses have been prepared to close in anticipation of the blast. The plant discovered several dozen barrels containing degraded lead azide in bunkers during March. Staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant identified the unstable materials, prompting immediate safety protocols. The decision to use controlled detonation was made after discussions with EPA experts and the local community.

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Next Steps and Scheduled Resumption

The controlled detonation is now rescheduled to take place on Monday. The U.S. Army intends to proceed with the disposal as the option posing the lowest risk to the public in the immediate surrounding area. Officials continue to monitor weather forecasts to ensure optimal conditions for the safe explosion. The rescheduled event will address the long-term storage issues at the Middletown facility.

Residents are urged to strictly follow the hazard maps released by the plant authorities. The potential release of lead dust poses severe neurological risks, particularly to young children. Authorities have coordinated with local institutions to mitigate any adverse health effects on the community. The delay provides additional time for public awareness and preparation before the operation resumes.