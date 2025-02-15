U.S. Army Bars Transgender Individuals From Joining Service

The U.S. Army has implemented a new policy prohibiting transgender individuals from enlisting, citing a need for 'rigorous standards' in military service. The policy also halts gender transition procedures for current transgender service members.

The U.S. Army announced a new policy prohibiting transgender individuals from joining the service, stating that it will cease accepting transgender service members and halt any procedures related to gender transition for current members. This policy change applies to individuals with a history of gender dysphoria who aspire to join the military. While other branches of the military have not yet issued similar announcements regarding this shift, it is widely anticipated across the armed forces.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January instructing the Department of Defense to establish a revised policy that contends a 'divergent' gender identity 'cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.' The order further argues that 'adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.' It specifically asserts that 'A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.' Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth submitted a memorandum last week directing all military commands to adhere to this executive order. The memo emphasizes that 'Efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated.' Hegseth's memo also instructs the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness to develop comprehensive guidance that will be implemented concerning currently serving transgender members of the military





