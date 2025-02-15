U.S. Army Bans Transgender Troops, Halts Gender Transition Procedures

The U.S. Army has implemented a ban on transgender individuals joining the military and has suspended the provision of gender transition procedures for current service members. This decision follows President Trump's executive order emphasizing 'military excellence and readiness' and stating that transgender identities conflict with military values.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that it will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will cease providing gender transition procedures. The Army's X account stated, 'The U.S. Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members.

' 'Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused,' the account added. The Army emphasized that 'individuals with gender dysphoria' have volunteered to serve the U.S. and 'will be treated with dignity and respect.' This announcement follows President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order last month titled 'Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness.' The order stated that 'adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle' and instructed the secretary of defense to ensure 'invented and identification-based pronoun usage' is not the department's practice. The order also declared, 'It is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity,' asserting that this policy is 'inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria.'Senator John Fetterman, in a video message recorded outside his U.S. Capitol office, addressed the controversy surrounding the executive order. He highlighted the historical opposition to desegregating the military and allowing women to serve in combat roles, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the inherent dignity of one's identity. Senator Fetterman declared his intention to defend and support the transgender community, acknowledging that it might not be a popular stance. Several transgender active-duty service members, along with two former service members, filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's executive order last month. Army Capt. Gordon Herrero, one of the plaintiffs, stated, 'there’s nothing about being transgender that makes me better or worse than any other soldier I serve alongside.' He asserted their commitment to the country and their ability to serve effectively. On Friday, 20 state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit, arguing that Trump's executive order is unconstitutional and jeopardizes national security. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in an internal memo on February 7, stated that 'efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable,' and ordered an immediate pause on providing gender transition procedures to active-duty service members





