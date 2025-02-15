U.S. Army Bans Transgender Service Members, Pauses Gender Transition Procedures

The U.S. Army has made a controversial decision to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to halt gender transition procedures for current service members. This move comes after President Trump signed an executive order asserting that gender identity inconsistent with sex 'conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.' The Army maintains that individuals with gender dysphoria who have already volunteered to serve will be treated with dignity and respect. However, the decision has been met with fierce criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups who argue that it is discriminatory and harmful to national security.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that it will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will cease providing gender transition procedures. The Army 's official X account stated, 'The #US Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members.

' 'Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused,' the account added. The Army emphasized that individuals with gender dysphoria who have volunteered to serve the U.S. will be treated with dignity and respect. This decision comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month titled 'Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness.' The order stated that 'adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle' and instructed the secretary of defense to ensure 'invented and identification-based pronoun usage' is not the department's practice. 'It is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity,' the order reads. 'This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria.' However, some lawmakers have condemned the decision. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) voiced his support for the transgender community in a video statement. 'That's why I'm encouraging you to honor the inherent dignity of how you identity,' Sen. Fetterman said. 'And I'm going to defend and lean in for the trans community now because right now it might not be popular to do that.' Several transgender active-duty service members, along with two former service members, filed a lawsuit last month challenging Trump's executive order. Army Capt. Gordon Herrero, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement, 'there’s nothing about being transgender that makes me better or worse than any other soldier I serve alongside,' according to 'We are all here because we are committed to our country, and we are passionate, willing, and able to serve effectively,' Herrero reportedly added. On Friday, 20 state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit. The brief argues Trump's executive order is unconstitutional and puts national security at risk. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an internal memo on Feb. 7 'efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable,' according to . The defense secretary in that memo had reportedly ordered an immediate pause on providing gender transition procedures to active-duty service members





