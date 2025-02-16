U.S. Army Bans Transgender Service Members and Gender Transition Medical Procedures

The U.S. Army has implemented a new policy prohibiting transgender individuals from joining the military and halting medical procedures associated with gender transition for current service members. The decision is based on the argument that these practices conflict with the military's core values and standards.

The United States Army announced a significant policy change, prohibiting transgender-identifying individuals from joining the military. The Army also stated that it would cease performing medical procedures related to gender transition for current service members. This decision was formalized in an executive order , emphasizing that individuals who express a gender identity that deviates from their biological sex do not meet the stringent standards necessary for military service.

The order argues that adopting a gender identity inconsistent with one's sex conflicts with a soldier's dedication to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in personal matters. It further asserts that a man claiming to be a woman and demanding others acknowledge this assertion is incompatible with the humility and selflessness expected of service members. The Army maintains that this policy aligns with longstanding Department of Defense (DoD) principles and the government's objective of establishing high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity. The executive order also highlights that the policy is consistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health considerations associated with individuals experiencing gender dysphoria.This policy shift echoes a previous stance taken by the Pentagon under the Trump administration, which had paused the enlistment of individuals with a history of gender dysphoria and halted medical procedures that facilitate and affirm gender transition. Public opinion polls conducted between January 29-30 and February 2, involving 1,325 likely voters, revealed that 54 percent of likely voters in the U.S. approved of Trump's executive order regarding the discharge of transgender service members. Conversely, 41 percent of likely voters disapproved of this action





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transgender Military Policy Gender Transition Executive Order

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Army Bans Transgender Enlistment and Gender-Affirming CareThe US Army announced on social media that it will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist and will stop providing gender-affirming care for service members. This follows an executive order by President Trump directing the Pentagon to develop a policy for transgender service members within 30 days. The president's order stated that expressing a gender identity inconsistent with an individual's sex conflicts with a soldier's commitment to military service.

Read more »

Army Bans Transgender Individuals From Joining, Halts Gender Transition ProceduresThe U.S. Army has implemented a controversial new policy prohibiting transgender individuals from enlisting and halting all gender transition procedures for current service members. The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at 'Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,' which asserts that gender identity inconsistent with an individual's sex undermines military values and readiness. The Army maintains that transgender service members will be treated with dignity and respect, but the policy has sparked widespread criticism and legal challenges.

Read more »

U.S. Army Bans Transgender Individuals from Joining ServiceThe U.S. Army announced on Friday that it will no longer accept transgender service members and will halt any procedures related to gender transition for current personnel. This policy change follows President Trump's executive order in January directing the Department of Defense to implement new guidelines barring transgender individuals from serving. The order argues that a divergent gender identity conflicts with the military's standards of honor, truthfulness, and discipline.

Read more »

US Army Bans Transgender Service Members, Halts Gender Transition ProceduresThe U.S. Army announced a new policy barring transgender individuals from joining the military and halting gender transition procedures for current service members. The decision, issued in response to President Trump's executive order prioritizing military readiness, ignited widespread controversy and legal challenges.

Read more »

U.S. Army Bans Transgender Individuals From Joining MilitaryThe U.S. Army has announced a new policy barring transgender individuals from joining the military and halting gender transition procedures for current service members. This decision comes in the wake of President Trump's executive order prioritizing military excellence and readiness, which cites concerns about gender identity impacting troop cohesion and discipline.

Read more »

US Army Bans Transgender Individuals from Joining ServiceThe US Army announced a new policy barring transgender individuals from joining the military and halting gender-transition procedures for current service members. The policy aligns with President Trump's executive order directing the Department of Defense to implement stricter standards for military service, citing concerns about 'divergent' gender identities conflicting with military values. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo instructing all military commands to comply with the executive order and prepare guidance for currently serving transgender members.

Read more »