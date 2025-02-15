U.S. Army Bans Transgender Individuals from Joining, Pauses Gender Transition Procedures

The U.S. Army announced a new policy barring transgender individuals from joining the military and halting gender transition procedures for current service members. This decision follows President Trump's executive order prioritizing military readiness but has sparked immediate legal challenges and criticism.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that it would no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and would cease providing gender transition procedures. The Army stated on its X account, formerly known as Twitter, that effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are also paused.

The Army emphasized that individuals with gender dysphoria who have volunteered to serve the U.S. will be treated with dignity and respect. This decision follows President Donald Trump's executive order last month titled 'Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness.' This order declared that 'adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle,' and directed the Secretary of Defense to ensure that 'invented and identification-based pronoun usage' is not the department's practice. The order asserted that 'it is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity,' arguing that this policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria. The order sparked immediate controversy and legal challenges. Several transgender active-duty service members, along with two former service members, filed a lawsuit last month challenging Trump's executive order. Army Capt. Gordon Herrero, one of the plaintiffs, stated in a video that 'there’s nothing about being transgender that makes me better or worse than any other soldier I serve alongside.' He emphasized, 'We are all here because we are committed to our country, and we are passionate, willing, and able to serve effectively.' On Friday, 20 state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit, arguing that Trump's executive order is unconstitutional and puts national security at risk.Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously stated in an internal memo on February 7th that 'efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable,' and reportedly ordered an immediate pause on providing gender transition procedures to active-duty service members. Senator John Fetterman expressed his support for the transgender community, stating in a video filmed outside his U.S. Capitol office that he believes 'it might not be popular to do that,' but that he will stand by them. He drew parallels to past controversies surrounding desegregation and women serving in combat roles, arguing that those who challenged the status quo were ultimately proven right. 'That's why I'm encouraging you to honor the inherent dignity of how you identity,' Sen. Fetterman said





