U.S. Army Bans Transgender Individuals from Joining Military Service

The U.S. Army has implemented a new policy prohibiting transgender individuals from enlisting in the military. The policy also restricts the provision of gender transition procedures for current transgender service members. This decision follows an executive order signed by President Trump, which argues that a 'divergent' gender identity is incompatible with military service standards.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that transgender individuals will no longer be permitted to join the military service. In a social media statement, the Army declared it would cease accepting transgender service members and refrain from performing or facilitating gender transition procedures for current personnel. This new policy will specifically target individuals with a history of gender dysphoria who intend to enlist.

While other branches of the military have not yet issued similar announcements regarding this policy change, it is anticipated that this change will be implemented across all military branches. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January directing the Department of Defense to establish a new policy, asserting that a 'divergent' gender identity 'cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.'The executive order further elaborates, stating, 'Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,' and 'A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.'Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth submitted a memo last week instructing all military commands to align with the aforementioned executive order. The memo emphasizes, 'Efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated.' The memo directs the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness to develop guidance that will apply to currently serving transgender members of the military





