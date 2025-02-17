U.S. and Russia to Hold Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia Amid Ukraine War

A new round of diplomatic talks between the United States and Russia is set to take place in Saudi Arabia this week, aiming to mend fractured relations and explore possibilities for ending the war in Ukraine.

A new round of diplomatic talks between the United States and Russia is set to take place in Saudi Arabia this week, aiming to mend fractured relations and explore possibilities for ending the war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin 's foreign affairs advisor Yuri Ushakov will be traveling to Riyadh to participate in the negotiations scheduled for Tuesday. Leading the U.S.

delegation will be Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanied by former President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The talks, primarily focused on restoring full U.S.-Russian relations and paving the way for potential discussions regarding a Ukrainian settlement, including a possible meeting between President Trump and President Putin, have sparked mixed reactions. While the U.S. hopes to make significant progress towards de-escalating the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed skepticism, stating that the talks, excluding Ukrainian participation, are unlikely to yield any tangible results. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will not engage in direct negotiations with Russia until a comprehensive plan for ending the war and establishing a lasting peace is developed. European nations have also voiced concerns about their exclusion from the talks and have called for a more inclusive approach to resolving the crisis. The upcoming talks follow a significant breakthrough last week when President Trump and President Putin engaged in a telephone conversation, agreeing to initiate negotiations between their respective teams. This unprecedented move marked a departure from years of U.S. policy, which had imposed sanctions and isolated Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, stated that the primary objective of the U.S. delegation is to establish trust and foster mutual understanding, ultimately aiming to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. However, Witkoff declined to comment on potential concessions, such as territorial compromises, that Ukraine might be required to make as part of any negotiated settlement. He stressed the importance of focusing on the bigger picture – the cessation of hostilities and the establishment of lasting peace in the region. The outcome of these diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia remains uncertain, but they represent a crucial step towards potentially navigating a path towards de-escalation and a resolution to the protracted war in Ukraine





