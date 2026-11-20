Israel wants a new joint operation with the U.S. against Iran, but it's unclear whether President Trump is willing to resume military action, and if so, to what extent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration is concerned about how rapidly the Iran ians are rebuilding their ballistic missile manufacturing capabilities and the pace at which Iran is working to shield its military and nuclear infrastructure from attack by moving it underground, the sources told CBS News.this week that Iran may be seeking to develop chemical or biological weapons, though he provided no evidence to support the claim.

Months of indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have failed to bring a ceasefire deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has refused to even discuss its nuclear program unless the U.S. lifts its naval blockade and accepts Israel's military is prepared for a new round of fighting with Iran and is in peak defensive posture to respond to any first attack by Iran, the sources told CBS News. The Netanyahu administration would prefer to launch a new joint operation with the U.S., but the sources told CBS News it remains unclear whether Mr. Trump wants to order new military action, and if so, what kind.

Also read Trump-Xi-Putin Share Historic Summit with Ukraine, Iran War at Top of Agenda

The war was a key factor in the Republicans' defeat in the recent midterm elections and it remains deeply unpopular with Americans. The U.S. has significant firepower in the region, including tens of thousands of forces and two aircraft carriers with their associated strike groups, amounting to dozens of warships and aircraft.

For both Mr. Trump and Netanyahu, who jointly launched the war with Iran almost nine months ago with a massive round of strikes on the Islamic Republic, the window for any new collaborative action may be closing. People stand in front of a large screen showing the faces of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an election-night event for Netanyahu's Likud Party, Oct. 27, 2026, in Jerusalem.in the coming weeks due to the results of Israel's national election late last month.

Mr. Trump's Republican party will lose control of both houses of the U.S. Congress in January, meanwhile, giving his political opponents far greater say over financing of the war. Neither Netanyahu's office nor Israel's military responded to CBS News' requests for comment on the planning for any renewed attacks on Iran, which would be the third round of major hostilities.

Advertisement

The White House and U.S. military declined to comment on the current thinking within the administration, but American military commanders have long said they are prepared to execute any orders Mr. Trump gives. With the assets already in place a new offensive operation could be mounted within two to four days, if such an order were given.

Mr. Trump has said repeatedly that Iran is keen to make a deal to end the war, but Tehran has rejected any ceasefire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or any talks on its nuclear program, unless the U.S. agrees to, including an end to hostilities on all fronts in the Middle East and an end of the U.S. blockade of Iran's ports and vessels.

"They're looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear," Mr. Trump told a Fox News reporter in China ahead of his Iran's foreign ministry rejected the allegations on Thursday, comparing it to U.S. claims that Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction before the invasion launched by then-President George W. Bush in 2003. "We find ourselves facing ominous new allegations and a narrative that appears to be following the same fraudulent script," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei President Trump has offered no clear signal about whether he intends to order major new military action against Iran.

He told Fox News on Wednesday that he still wanted to reach a deal with Iran, but one that he feels will last, and also renewed his threat to use force. On Thursday, however, he told Israel's Channel 12 that he's"not rushing into any decision," indicating a willingness, not for the first time, to let the stalemate drag on into 2027. U.S. Central Command chief Adm.

Brad Cooper, who oversees American forces in the Middle East, met with top Israeli security officials at Israel's defense ministry Wednesday for what the Israeli military called a"joint, comprehensive situational assessment.

Advertisement

" Israel's most senior general, Eyal Zamir, as well as the director of the Mossad intelligence agency, Roman Gofman, were among the senior Israeli officials who met with Cooper. Israeli authorities confirming the Mossad director's attendance at the meeting was unusual, and many in the country have taken it as a sign that Iran was a key topic of discussion. Gofman met U.S. officials in Washington last week, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, according to people familiar with the matter.

"The head of the Mossad, who hardly leaves the country, didn't go for a brief in and out, but for a couple of days. It's a serious matter on the table," said Erez Winner, chairman of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, an Israeli think tank with close ties to the Netanyahu administration. If the decision is made to take Israel back to war with Iran, it would come at a politically sensitive time for Netanyahu.

His political rivals, in the wake of last month's election, have been tasked with forming a government, potentially leaving him in power for just a few more weeks, possibly less. Since losing his majority in Israel's parliament, Netanyahu has made the argument to his rivals, and to the Israeli public, that a unity government is required to deal with the country's pressing security threats.

He has long accused Iran of having ambitions to build nuclear weapons, and placed that at the pinnacle of those threats.of about 900 pounds of uranium enriched to 60% purity somewhere under the rubble of its heavily damaged nuclear facilities. At that level, the material is just a short technological step away from being enriched to weapons-grade. Despite the concerns, some of Netanyahu's political rivals believe he is trying to take the country back to war to avoid losing power.

In recent days, he has held security briefings with some of those rivals — an unusual step that analysts say may hint at the possibility of imminent military action.before the Israeli election, and he said he also would prefer to pair up with the right-wing Israeli leader in any new attack on Iran. The speculation about a major new operation comes amid a renewed tit-for-tat exchange of fire between Iran and the U.S.in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, which American officials categorized as self-defense in response to Iranian strikes targeting U.S. assets in Bahrain, which the U.S. military said were intercepted.

Iran has also launched strikes against Kuwait this week, with officials saying they caused no damage. The Iranian regime has been preparing, publicly, for renewed hostilities, and it has warned that its response to any new attack would reach farther than its previous actions.to target not just Israel and U.S. military infrastructure in Persian Gulf states, but U.S. bases in Europe, Gulf energy infrastructure A recent statement attributed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said in the event of a return to open hostilities,"there would be