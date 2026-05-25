U.S. and Iran Near Deal to Halt War and Reopen Strait of Hormuz Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Negotiations between the United States and Iran are progressing toward a 60‑day memorandum that could end hostilities and restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but immediate nuclear concessions remain off‑table and diplomatic inconsistencies pose challenges.

The United States and Iran are deep in negotiations over a potential agreement that could halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but both sides caution that a final signature is not imminent.

President Donald Trump, speaking on his Truth Social platform, emphasized that his administration will either secure "a great and meaningful" pact to end the war or no deal will be reached at all. He framed the prospective accord as a direct counter‑measure to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which he described as a "disaster" that paved the way for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

The president’s remarks were aimed at critics who feared any new arrangement might replicate the perceived shortcomings of the Obama‑era deal. Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the memorandum under discussion does not contain any immediate concessions on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, who also serves as the chief negotiator for Iran, clarified that the draft text includes a 60‑day window during which both parties would lift their respective shipping restrictions and allow commercial traffic to resume through the strategically vital waterway. Within that period, the two sides intend to begin substantive talks on nuclear‑related matters, but no definitive steps will be taken until after the initial phase ends.

Baqaei warned that the diplomatic process is hampered by what he called "frequent changes in positions and contradictions" from the U.S. side, citing the president’s and his officials’ public statements on social media as evidence of an inconsistent negotiating stance. The broader regional context adds layers of complexity to the talks.

Pakistan, which has positioned itself as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran, dispatched its army chief, General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing for high‑level discussions with President Xi Jinping. Chinese officials expressed a willingness to "make positive contributions" to early peace and stability in the Middle East, signalling Beijing’s interest in shaping the outcome of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking from New Delhi, suggested that an agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, but he also underscored Israel’s right to self‑defence in the event of any aggression. The diplomatic choreography underscores the delicate balancing act faced by all parties, as each seeks to secure strategic advantage while averting an escalation that could jeopardise global energy supplies and regional security





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