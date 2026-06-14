U.S. and Iran Agree to End Conflict and Lift Strait of Hormuz Blockade in Deal to Be Signed Friday

A landmark agreement mediated by Pakistan and Qatar will end the U.S.-Iran war, lift the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and initiate sanctions relief. The deal, signed after 14 hours of talks in Tehran, sets a 60-day timeline for further negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and other issues. Both sides have declared a permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. While the Strait will reopen, Iran retains its missile program and enriched uranium stockpile.

A significant diplomatic breakthrough has been reached in negotiations to end the conflict between the United States and Iran, with a comprehensive deal set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The agreement, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, will immediately terminate all military operations, including the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and pave the way for the relaxation of sanctions on Iran's oil sector. President Donald Trump confirmed the deal on social media, stating he authorized the "toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz" and the removal of the blockade.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the agreement on state television but noted implementation would begin only after the formal signing. The negotiations followed intense pressure from various fronts, including an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs that threatened to derail the talks. Both sides have declared a permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, with future technical talks scheduled.

Broader issues, such as Iran's nuclear program, are slated for discussion over the next 60 days, with the possibility of an extension if no resolution is reached. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and gas shipments, was effectively closed by Iran earlier, causing significant economic disruption. Under the deal, the region is expected to return to a pre-war status, though with lingering casualties and Iran retaining leverage through its influence over shipping.

Despite the agreement, Iran maintains a missile program, support for regional proxies like Hezbollah, and a stockpile of highly enriched uranium (up to 60% purity, just below weapons-grade). The supreme leader's son, who has not been publicly seen since the war began, approved the deal. Internal Iranian friction was evident, with President Masoud Pezeshkian urging unity and condemning critics who label negotiators as traitors.

The conflict began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iran's former supreme leader. A ceasefire was reached on April 7, followed by the U.S. blockade ten days later. Previous talks, including a meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, had failed. The U.S. seeks to address Iran's nuclear capabilities and regional influence, while Iran has insisted on ending the war first.

Iran's 440.9 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, stored at sites damaged by U.S. strikes, remains a key point of contention, with Russia offering to take it and the U.S. pushing for its destruction





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S.-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Naval Blockade Nuclear Program Sanctions Relief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Iran Close to Agreement on Strait of Hormuz and Nuclear ProgramAfter months of conflict, the United States and Iran are nearing a deal that would open the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle Iran's nuclear program, though officials caution they are not yet at the finish line.

Read more »

Iran's Strait of Hormuz Strategy: Leveraging Maritime Chokepoint for Geopolitical InfluenceAnalysis of Iran's employ of the Strait of Hormuz as a geopolitical tool, examining how threaTs, asymmetric tactics, and economic uncertainty shape global energy markets and international behavior.

Read more »

Iran deal 'scheduled to get signed' on Sunday, Strait of Hormuz to reopen: TrumpPresident Donald Trump said the U.S. is set to sign a new agreement with Iran.

Read more »

US and Iran Nearing Peace Deal, Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz to Reopen Immediately AfterUS President Donald Trump has announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed tomorrow and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately after. The deal is expected to be signed on Sunday, the same day as Trump's 80th birthday. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global waterway that has been caught in the middle of conflict between the US and Iran since the war broke out in February.

Read more »