U.S. and India Set Ambitious Trade Target of $500 Billion

India and the U.S. have announced a joint goal to more than double their bilateral trade to $500 billion within the next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed key trade agreements, tariff reductions, and potential collaborations in areas like artificial intelligence and semiconductor development during their meeting in Washington.

Modi highlighted that both countries' teams will work diligently to finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement in the near future. President Trump acknowledged India's recent decision to reduce tariffs on select U.S. imports and expressed his intention to initiate discussions on addressing trade disparities. He expressed optimism about reaching a mutually agreeable solution.Beyond trade expansion, Modi emphasized the importance of joint endeavors in artificial intelligence and semiconductor development, while also focusing on establishing robust supply chains for strategic minerals. Trump suggested that the U.S. would adopt reciprocal tariff rates, mirroring those imposed by India, and stated that the trade deficit with India could be mitigated through increased sales of oil and gas.The ambitious trade target of $500 billion appears achievable, according to Raghuram Rajan, a professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and former governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Rajan pointed out that India could potentially shift its imports from Russia towards the U.S. and augment its purchases of liquefied natural gas from American manufacturers. Trump reiterated the principle of reciprocal tariffs, stating that the U.S. would impose the same rates as those applied by India. He clarified that these reciprocal tariffs would not be implemented immediately as his administration works to determine the appropriate tariff levels for each affected country. Trump has previously imposed tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as global tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Despite the positive sentiments emanating from the Wednesday summit, Daniel Balazs, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, pointed out that certain areas of friction remain in the U.S.-India relationship, such as the issue of illegal immigration and India's close ties with Russia. Balazs emphasized that the latter, in particular, is unlikely to be resolved quickly and could persist as a point of contention between the two countries.





