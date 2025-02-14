U.S. and India Set Ambitious Trade Goal of $500 Billion by 2030

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump announced a shared goal to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 during a joint press conference. The leaders emphasized a commitment to a mutually beneficial trade agreement and collaboration on critical technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors. President Trump highlighted India's recent tariff reductions and signaled a willingness to address trade disparities. While acknowledging the potential for friction, experts suggest the ambitious trade target could be achievable if India shifts its imports from Russia towards the U.S. and increases purchases of American liquefied natural gas.

U.S. and India aim to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion in five years, Prime Minister Modi says\India and the U.S. will work to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. Speaking at the conclusion of the two leaders' meeting in Washington, Modi stated, 'Our teams will work on concluding very soon, a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

' Trump acknowledged India's recent move to reduce tariffs on select imports and said he would begin talks on disparities on trade and hoped to reach an agreement. \Modi further emphasized that India and the U.S. would collaborate on developing artificial intelligence and semiconductors while focusing on establishing strong supply chains for strategic minerals. The U.S. would simply charge the same tariff rates that India charges, Trump stated, while the trade deficit with India could be addressed with the sale of oil and gas. The lofty target of $500 billion in trade could be achievable, Raghuram Rajan, professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and former Reserve Bank of India governor, told CNBC. Rajan suggested that India could shift its imports from Russia toward the U.S. and increase its purchases of liquefied natural gas from American manufacturers. \'We are, right now, a reciprocal nation... We're going to have whatever India charges, we're charging them. Whatever another country charges, we're charging them. So it's called reciprocal, which I think is a very fair way,' the U.S. president said at the press briefing. The president clarified that reciprocal tariffs will not take effect immediately as his administration works on determining the appropriate tariff levels for each affected country. Trump has already imposed tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as global tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico are currently on pause after both countries pledged to crack down on illegal drug trafficking at their respective borders with the U.S. Despite the encouraging tones from the Wednesday summit, signs of friction remain in the U.S.-India relationship, said Daniel Balazs, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, such as the illegal immigration issue and India's close ties with Russia. 'The latter, in particular, is unlikely to go away anytime soon and will probably remain a sore point between the two sides,' he said





