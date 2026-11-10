U.S. Air Force mom surprises family on turf at Vikings-Bills game following 473-day overseas deployment

A military homecoming stunned Master Sergeant Kelsey McLeod's daughters at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Buffalo Bills.

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Standing on the turf were the two daughters and parents of Master Sergeant Kelsey McLeod, who was in attendance to surprise her family. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

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McLeod walked out from behind them as the stadium cameras caught her daughters turning around. The girls were in disbelief before sprinting into their mother's arms. Her parents joined seconds later, embracing the returning service member for the first time in an astounding 473 days following her overseas tour in Korea.

Josh Metellus #44 of the Minnesota Vikings gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 9, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills walks through the tunnel before an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. , on Nov. 9, 2026.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson waves to fans before the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. , on Nov. 9, 2026. A detailed view of Buffalo Bills helmets on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. , on Nov. 9, 2026.

An ovation grew from the roughly 66,000 fans in attendance, with players and coaches on both sidelines pausing to watch the heartwarming scene.into the Vikings Ring of Honor as its 29th member. Peterson, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, came out, and it was a shot of adrenaline for the Vikings faithful.was also spotted on the turf in an unexpected cameo, patrolling the sidelines as a guest celebrity photographer with her camera in hand.

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WNBA player Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx takes photographs on the sidelines before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. , on Nov. 9, 2026.