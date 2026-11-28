A reported security breach in the U.S. Air Force's Cloud One platform has raised alarms about military cybersecurity, with experts warning that hackers could disrupt critical services. The incident has sparked questions about potential impacts on Utah-based installations like Hill Air Force Base, as officials assess the damage and the growing risks posed by AI-driven vulnerabilities.

The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team is relocating to Arizona after calling Hill Air Force Base home for the last seven years.

A reported breach of a major U.S. Air Force cloud computing platform is raising questions about military cybersecurity and potential impacts in Utah. Reuters reported Friday that hackers gained access to Cloud One, a platform that supports everything from personnel management to aircraft maintenance.

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Pete Ashdown, founder and president of Utah-based internet service provider XMission, said the hackers’ reported access to the system’s control plane could have implications beyond the theft of sensitive information.